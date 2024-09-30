print-icon
Mapping Average IQ Score By State

Monday, Sep 30, 2024 - 10:55 AM

Intelligence Quotient (IQ) scores are a measure used to assess human intelligence through standardized tests. These scores compare a person’s cognitive abilities to the average population, with the average score typically falling around 100.

To see how IQ varies across the United States, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized data from a 2022 report published in the National Library of Medicine (Journal of Intelligence) by Bryan J. Pesta titled Updated IQ and Well-Being Scores for the 50 U.S. States.

This data can also be easily accessed via Data Pandas or through the scientific research paper itself.

Data and Methodology

IQ estimates are based on an analysis of exam scores from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competency (PIAAC) for adults, and the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for fourth and eighth grade children.

The PIAAC is a large-scale international study of key cognitive and workplace skills of adults, while the NAEP is the largest nationally representative assessment of student capabilities in public and private schools in the U.S.

Note that IQ scores have their limitations, and do not capture all aspects of intelligence such as creativity or emotional intelligence. The numbers we used to create this graphic are listed in the table below.

RankStateAverage IQ
1Alabama95.7
2Alaska99.0
3Arizona97.4
4Arkansas97.5
5California95.5
6Colorado101.6
7Connecticut103.1
8Delaware100.4
9Florida98.4
10Georgia98.0
11Hawaii95.6
12Idaho101.4
13Illinois99.9
14Indiana101.7
15Iowa103.2
16Kansas102.8
17Kentucky99.4
18Louisiana95.3
19Maine103.4
20Maryland99.7
21Massachusetts104.3
22Michigan100.5
23Minnesota103.7
24Mississippi94.2
25Missouri101.0
26Montana103.4
27Nebraska102.3
28Nevada96.5
29New Hampshire104.2
30New Jersey102.8
31New Mexico95.7
32New York100.7
33North Carolina100.2
34North Dakota103.8
35Ohio101.8
36Oklahoma99.3
37Oregon101.2
38Pennsylvania101.5
39Rhode Island99.5
40South Carolina98.4
41South Dakota102.8
42Tennessee97.7
43Texas100.0
44Utah101.1
45Vermont103.8
46Virginia101.9
47Washington101.9
48West Virginia98.7
49Wisconsin102.9
50Wyoming102.4

From this dataset, we can see that the average IQ score by state ranges between 94.2 and 104.3. These scores are all considered “average intelligence” by the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale.

The top three states are Massachusetts (104.3), New Hampshire (104.2), and North Dakota (103.8).

Massachusetts’ higher score average could be due to several factors. For starters, the state is home to prestigious universities like Harvard and MIT, which may contribute to a more academically focused culture. It also has a relatively high median household income, meaning families could have greater access to educational tools.

