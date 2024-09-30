Mapping Average IQ Score By State

Intelligence Quotient (IQ) scores are a measure used to assess human intelligence through standardized tests. These scores compare a person’s cognitive abilities to the average population, with the average score typically falling around 100.

To see how IQ varies across the United States, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu visualized data from a 2022 report published in the National Library of Medicine (Journal of Intelligence) by Bryan J. Pesta titled Updated IQ and Well-Being Scores for the 50 U.S. States.

This data can also be easily accessed via Data Pandas or through the scientific research paper itself.

Data and Methodology

IQ estimates are based on an analysis of exam scores from the Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competency (PIAAC) for adults, and the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for fourth and eighth grade children.

The PIAAC is a large-scale international study of key cognitive and workplace skills of adults, while the NAEP is the largest nationally representative assessment of student capabilities in public and private schools in the U.S.

Note that IQ scores have their limitations, and do not capture all aspects of intelligence such as creativity or emotional intelligence. The numbers we used to create this graphic are listed in the table below.

Rank State Average IQ 1 Alabama 95.7 2 Alaska 99.0 3 Arizona 97.4 4 Arkansas 97.5 5 California 95.5 6 Colorado 101.6 7 Connecticut 103.1 8 Delaware 100.4 9 Florida 98.4 10 Georgia 98.0 11 Hawaii 95.6 12 Idaho 101.4 13 Illinois 99.9 14 Indiana 101.7 15 Iowa 103.2 16 Kansas 102.8 17 Kentucky 99.4 18 Louisiana 95.3 19 Maine 103.4 20 Maryland 99.7 21 Massachusetts 104.3 22 Michigan 100.5 23 Minnesota 103.7 24 Mississippi 94.2 25 Missouri 101.0 26 Montana 103.4 27 Nebraska 102.3 28 Nevada 96.5 29 New Hampshire 104.2 30 New Jersey 102.8 31 New Mexico 95.7 32 New York 100.7 33 North Carolina 100.2 34 North Dakota 103.8 35 Ohio 101.8 36 Oklahoma 99.3 37 Oregon 101.2 38 Pennsylvania 101.5 39 Rhode Island 99.5 40 South Carolina 98.4 41 South Dakota 102.8 42 Tennessee 97.7 43 Texas 100.0 44 Utah 101.1 45 Vermont 103.8 46 Virginia 101.9 47 Washington 101.9 48 West Virginia 98.7 49 Wisconsin 102.9 50 Wyoming 102.4

From this dataset, we can see that the average IQ score by state ranges between 94.2 and 104.3. These scores are all considered “average intelligence” by the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale.

The top three states are Massachusetts (104.3), New Hampshire (104.2), and North Dakota (103.8).

Massachusetts’ higher score average could be due to several factors. For starters, the state is home to prestigious universities like Harvard and MIT, which may contribute to a more academically focused culture. It also has a relatively high median household income, meaning families could have greater access to educational tools.

