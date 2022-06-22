Money, Not COVID, Is This Summer's Biggest Travel Hurdle

After two years of Covid-related restrictions and inhibitions, travelers are ready to hit the beaches in masses this summer – that is if they can still afford it. As Statista's Felix Richter explains below, with everyday purchases like food, gas and utilities having become much more expensive over the past few months, many families are forced to to reconsider their holiday plans, if not to scrap them altogether.

According to an international survey conducted by Ipsos for Europ Assistance’s 2022 Holiday Barometer, money is by far the biggest hurdle for potential holiday goers this summer.

45 percent of Americans who have no summer travel plans this year said that they couldn’t afford it, while 33 percent said they’ll refrain from traveling to save money. Meanwhile just 15 percent of U.S. non-travelers said that Covid-19 was the reason for them staying at home this summer.

The trend is similar across Europe where travel enthusiasm is generally higher this year.

Just 29 percent of European respondents have no travel plans for the summer, with 41 percent of them not being able to afford it and 26 percent trying to save money.

Covid plays an even smaller role for Europeans this summer as just 11 percent of non-travelers named the pandemic as a reason for their decision.