(Not) Everybody Loves Chocolate

Everybody loves chocolate, right?

Well, as Statista's Felix Richter details below, not everybody, at least not to the same degree.

According to data from Statista's Global Consumer Outlook, there's a huge gulf in chocolate consumption around the world. While the cocoa-based treat is very popular in large parts of Europe and in the United States, many people in Asia prefer other sweets to satisfy their sweet tooth.

When it comes to the league of chocoholics, Switzerland is out in front with annual per capita consumption amounting to an impressive 11.6 kilograms in 2021.

The country is well known for its excellent chocolate industry with Toblerone and Lindt among the most recognizable brands.

Neighboring Germany is also high up on the list with 5.7 kilograms per capita, while Americans are estimated to eat 9 kilograms of chocolate per year on average.

At the other end of the scale, India and China have considerably lower per-capita consumption at 1.0 and 0.2 kilograms, respectively, according to Statista.