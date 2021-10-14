The Number Of Americans On Benefits Crashes To Less Than 4 Million, Down 25 Million From Year Ago

For the first time since early March 2020, less than 300k Americans filed for first time unemployment benefits last week...

Source: Bloomberg

California saw the biggest increase in claims along with Michigan while Florida and Tennessee saw the biggest drops...

The number of people on pandemic benefits continues to plunge...

As total claims falls back below 4 million for the first time since the pandemic...

Who could have guessed that the moment 'free money for sitting on your couch' dries up, people would try and get a job?