The Number Of Americans On The Dole Mysteriously Jumps Back Above 3 Million

The number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits fell very modestly lasyt week from 269k (revised up) to 268k, the lowest since before the pandemic lockdowns...

Source: Bloomberg

California saw the biggest jump in claims last week.

Biggest increase in California (6,431), Massachusetts (2,146) and Pennsylvania (1.906)

Biggest drop in Kentucky (-8,729), Tennessee (-4,148) and Ohio (-3,535)

Continuing Claims also dropped to its lowest since the COVID lockdowns, at 2.08mm...

Source: Bloomberg

However, amid all that good news, something odd happened as 537,467 Americans were added to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, sending the total number of Americans on the dole higher for the first time in 8 weeks...

Meaning the number of Americans on some form of government jobless benefits jumped back above 3 million...

Odd?!