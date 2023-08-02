The 'Outrage' Burned Out Long Ago... Even Aliens Are Boring Now

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

Everything is boring, even the aliens.

Sometimes truth is best revealed tongue-in-cheek, that is, in semi-serious banter rather than supposedly serious analysis.

Consider the recent flood-tide of "news" about extraterrestrial vehicles, a.k.a. UFOs and UAPs--(formerly Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, now Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, to include underwater phenomena.

Prolific podcaster (1,314 podcasts and counting) Tommy Corrigan and I tackled the UAP mystery--why are UAPs now an officially sanctioned "thing"?--in a free-form conversation, Aliens Are Boring (1:08 hrs).

As you can tell from the title of our podcast, the truth is the Powers That Be have managed to make the aliens boring. Rather than the "revelations" being "stunning" or "shocking," the entire exercise was as boring as everything else the PTB manage.

Transforming what could be the biggest story in history into a boring committee meeting devoid of any real evidence is quite an accomplishment. As Tommy opined, what would qualify as "interesting" would be Presidents Xi, Putin and Biden appearing on stage together to announce a global consortium to deal with the alien presence, and video of recovered alien bodies and spacecraft wreckage.

Instead, we got a boring committee meeting with sworn testimony, i.e. a nothing-burger of rehashed pilot accounts from the New York Time's 2017 report.

In a word, boring. Tic-Tacs, saucers, hovering lights, blah-blah-blah.

The only interesting aspect of the the whole charade is the question, why now? The question, cui bono, to whose benefit?, remains unanswered. Who benefits from the distraction or the narrative?

OK, we get the PR cover story. The American public deserves to know,, National Security is at stake, and so on. But what's the real motivation? Who benefits from this stage-managed emergence of weird stuff that's been ridiculed and dismissed by the Powers That Be for 75 years?

The most likely answer to many is this is just a larger-scale rollout of the usual False Flag template: a threat has emerged which we must counter. The template is worn at the edges because it's been used so many times. For example, North Vietnamese gunboats fired on US Navy vessels, so we really had no choice but to launch a multi-year bombing campaign involving thousands of aircraft and military personnel that cost many their lives and squandered countless billions of dollars.

Never mind the "attack" was fabricated for PR purposes. It worked great, as it always does. The public rallies around vastly increased "defense" spending and skeptical inquiries are derided as "unpatriotic" / dangerous to National Security.

Due to its over-use, the public is finally wise to the template, and so how much traction this rollout of the alien threat to National Security will have is not yet visible.

Until the public gets to see the alien corpses on ice and the shattered spacecraft bits, it's a non-starter.

Further down the "truthiness" chain, we ask: why are the aliens as boring as everything else? Tommy and I discuss the possibility--again, tongue-in-cheek--that the Powers That Be are themselves so bored by their control of all the machinery of the modern world that they decided to unleash the alien wild-card as a rare "what the heck" moment of freedom from the demands of controlling everything, just to see where it goes.

Humans habituate rather quickly to ceaseless hysterical crises. The crises pile up and we tune out. Those generating the crises for the benefit of various players start realizing the endless crises are slipping inexorably into the same boring trough as entertainment, "news", AI (LLMs, blah-blah-blah), economics, politics and the rest of the tightly controlled narratives.

Where's the outrage"? It burned out long ago. There's nothing left but the mind-dulling, hyper-boring derangement of channel-surfing and the social-media / TikTok / Only Fans scroll of repetitive rubbish. Crises, shmises, give me something new.

Sorry, there isn't anything that's actually new--it's just the same old tired frenzy of crisis, over-acting, existential threats, secret cabals, terrorists who hate our freedoms, tricked-up statistics, phony exposes, celebrity apologies, blah-blah-blah, all intended to spin the money-maker, our attention, the polite word for addiction.

We habituate to stimulus of any kind, even the addictive variety. Just as the Ibogaine dosage has to be constantly increased to get the same effect, until there's no effect at all, the Powers That Be have to constantly increase the dosage of crisis, frenzy, drama, threats, thrills, fake exposes, etc. to keep the narratives functioning as intended: distracting, deranging and fragmenting the increasingly burned-out, bored audience.

In other words, maybe, just maybe, the UAP / aliens story being released into the wild is the result of the Powers That Be's own immense boredom. Running the machinery is so tedious and predictable that how can it not be boring?

Or, as some anticipate, the "UAPs are now a thing" story is the cover for the unveiling of the weaponization of space that's already well underway. That would be mildly interesting, but to the degree it's already been anticipated, it too would quickly slide into the boring bin.

The problem may well be terminal boredom with the whole shebang. Everything has been so relentlessly hyped to grab "attention" that the dosage now exceeds the event horizon of any possible effect: the screaming, shouting cacophony of "news", crises, threats, revelations, scandals, cover-ups, PR, marketing, narrative-control, gambling, gaming, threadbare outrage, bogus statistics, etc. no longer move the needle. Everything is boring, even the aliens.

If you want to listen to another hour of "experts" discussing the bogus inflation data / cover-up / conspiracy-theory du jour, this isn't it. This is pure free-form fun, at least for Tommy and I. Aliens Are Boring (1:09 hrs). (Occasional free-form profanity.)

