Over 11 Million Americans Are Still On Pandemic Jobless Benefits (Despite 9 Million Job Openings)

Initial Jobless claims continued their slide week-over-week (from 385k to 376k), but remain near pandemic lows (but are still almost double those pre-pandemic levels)...

Source: Bloomberg

Pennsylvania saw the biggest weekly drop in claims (the opposite of the prior week when PA claims surged). Illinois saw the biggest jump in claims

However, there are still over 15 million Americans on some form of government dole...

Source: Bloomberg

And despite over 9 million job openings, over 11 million Americans remain on some form of pandemic-specific unemployment benefits...

Source: Bloomberg

As the chart shows, there has been very little movement OFF the pandemic-based dole in over a year.

Will the Democrats ever allow those couch-sitters to be free of government handouts?