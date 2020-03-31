P Is For Pandemic (And Populist Rage)

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

In Part One of this article I detailed the criminal enterprise that constitutes the leadership of this country. The facts are clear. We’ve been screwed over by those who were supposed to represent us.

Now it is time to look in the mirror and decide whether we will continue to bow down before our keepers or step up and be accounted for in this coming fight.

Corporate executives who recklessly loaded their companies with debt, while utilizing the proceeds to buy back their own stock, in order to boost their stock price and outrageous compensation packages, left their companies vulnerable to an entirely predictable downturn. After frittering trillions away on their overvalued stock, they now demand bailouts from the taxpayer, and their spineless captured congress lapdogs have obeyed their corporate masters. The 96 – 0 vote in the Senate is truly a disgusting example of the corporate fascist One Party system that reigns in the swamp. Corporate socialism is alive and well.

As this incomprehensible national shutdown extends into April, tens of thousands of small businesses will be forced to close their doors for good. Local restaurants, hair salons, delis, hardware stores, and thousands of other small businesses will be involuntarily shuttered for good.

The national chains will collect their government largess, produce PR campaigns to pat themselves on the back, and abscond with the profits of the now deceased small businesses. The corporate fascists will become ever more powerful. Why are we letting this happen? As V described in his speech to London, there were a myriad of reasons, but we need to look in the mirror to find the true culprit.

“Because while the truncheon may be used in lieu of conversation, words will always retain their power. Words offer the means to meaning, and for those who will listen, the enunciation of truth. And the truth is, there is something terribly wrong with this country, isn’t there? Cruelty and injustice, intolerance and oppression. And where once you had the freedom to object, to think and speak as you saw fit, you now have censors and systems of surveillance coercing your conformity and soliciting your submission. How did this happen? Who’s to blame? Well certainly there are those more responsible than others, and they will be held accountable, but again truth be told, if you’re looking for the guilty, you need only look into a mirror. I know why you did it. I know you were afraid. Who wouldn’t be? War, terror, disease. There were a myriad of problems which conspired to corrupt your reason and rob you of your common sense.” - Alan Moore, V for Vendetta

War, terror and now disease. Sound familiar? As we remain trapped in our homes due to this invisible phantom menace and the mainstream media hysterically reports the running totals, interviewing self-proclaimed medical experts, and trying to boost ratings through creating fear and panic, the economy continues to implode, heading for the largest decrease in GDP in history, with unemployment headed to 20%. All perspective and context have been abandoned.

On an average day in America 8,000 people die, or 2.9 million per year. When that perspective is placed in context next to the 2,400 deaths in the month of March from the coronavirus, you have to question the necessity of shutting down the entire country. Now the panic and fear will be used as an excuse to further take away more liberties and freedoms. We’ve been playing their game and following their rules, and they remain in control of the game.

“They say that life’s a game, & then they take the board away.” - vAlan Moore, V for Vendetta

I can’t help but ponder the parallels and messages from the film version of V for Vendetta versus what is happening now during the most perilous episode of this ongoing Fourth Turning. The 2005 film version was adapted from Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s graphic novel V for Vendetta, published between 1982 and 1985. Moore wrote it at the outset of the Third Turning Unraveling period, with a fascist versus anarchist theme.

The filmmakers had previously created the Matrix series and chose to change the plot and theme to match the post 9/11 mood, reflecting a more Fourth Turning view of our dystopian world. Moore disassociated himself from the film version. The story is set in a dystopian London in 2032. The country is ruled by a totalitarian fascist party where the people are surveilled, subjugated and oppressed by their government. We aren’t there yet, but unless we come to our senses quickly, that will be our fate.

I find it fascinating the plot of the movie centers around a secret bio-weapons program at Larkhill utilized by power hungry fascists (Sutler) to achieve their goal of convincing the masses to vote for their own enslavement. They released the virus into St. Mary’s school, the London tube and a water treatment plant, ultimately killing 100,000, blaming phantom terrorists, spreading panic and fear, and scaring the public into elevating Sutler to High Chancellor.

As a cherry on top, the conspirators reaped vast amounts of wealth by owning the company that developed the “cure” to the virus. It just so happens there is a bio-weapons lab in Wuhan. Canadian and Harvard scientists were arrested for doing something illegal with viruses. Only a mad conspiracy theorist would wonder whether this Chinese virus was released purposefully to achieve the goal of globalists for the ultimate power grab. Authoritarians only seek one thing.

“The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power. Not wealth or luxury or long life or happiness; only power, pure power. The object of power is power.” – George Orwell – 1984 “Authority allows two roles: the torturer and the tortured. Twists people into joyless mannequins that fear and hate, while culture plunges into the abyss.” - Alan Moore, V for Vendetta

The Party has created the fear and panic. The Party has shutdown the world economy. The Party has destroyed your 401ks, again. The Party is using propaganda techniques and scare tactics to bully you into subservience and conformity. The Party is using Orwellian doublespeak to mislead the masses. The Party will use all means to silence dissent. The Party will utilize their hold on the police forces and military to enforce their dictatorial decrees.

The Party is attempting to turn us against each other so we don’t turn on them. The truth is they are losing control. This debt drenched Ponzi financial system is collapsing and they have no way to escape the consequences of their crimes. The Party is in a weakened position and is lashing out in order to retain power. I feel like Finch in the scene which triggers the people to throw off their chains and fight back.

“I felt like I could see everything that happened, and everything that is going to happen. It was like a perfect pattern, laid out in front of me. And I realized we’re all part of it, and all trapped by it.” – Finch – V for Vendetta

Here’s what I see happening now and what could happen if we knuckle under to the authoritarians:

Happening Now

The global economy will sink into a Depression with 2nd quarter GDP at -20% and unemployment rising to 20%.

Despite violent upswings, the stock market will drop another 30% in the next few months.

The annual deficit will top $4 trillion as the $2.2 trillion of pork hits the spending side and tax revenue evaporates due to the country being closed for business.

The unaccountable Fed will double its balance sheet to $9 trillion (up from $800 billion in 2008) as they pump the fiat directly into the veins of the Wall Street addicts.

The number of cases and deaths will continue to rise, but be no worse than the Swine flu numbers, and far less than the Spanish flu figures.

Left wing authoritarian governors will declare even more draconian lockdowns of their citizens, enforced by their police forces and national guard troops.

The initial fear and panic buying at grocery stores has subsided, but once the media begins to tout supply chain disruptions, a renewed panic will cause chaos across the country.

Police will monitor the license plates of those from infected areas, demanding the driver’s papers and forcing them to return to their states.

Silicon Valley Big Brother will report the movements of all citizens to the government through cell phone tracking of individuals.

Citizens will be encouraged by Big Brother to monitor the actions of their neighbors and report them to the authorities if they dare to disregard an order from their government keepers.

The media will continue to hype and create panic by exaggerating every aspect of this health crisis and cheer on every edict handed by government authorities.

As the lockdown nears a month, the natives will grow increasingly restless, as their $1,200 evaporates and they begin to question the Party’s narrative.

The vile politicians in D.C. will roll out another stimulus scheme, further indebting future generations in a pathetic attempt to prop up this carcass of a country.

Rioting and looting in the urban areas will lead to martial law being declared by Trump and the governors.

The legitimate scapegoating of China for creating this crisis will lead to increased tensions, as domestic discontent in both countries creates an atmosphere where military escapades are utilized to distract the masses, using patriotism as a rallying cry by the failing leaders.

Could Happen

The “authorities” will declare all coin and currency as unsafe due to the virus and force the digitalization of the entire country.

Gold will be outlawed once again, as its price rise will reveal the currency debasement and inflation created by the Fed’s monetary machinations.

Either at the convention or just before, Biden will “voluntarily” step aside due to his progressing Alzheimer’s to allow the media’s hero governor of NY to assume the nomination of the Democrat party.

With the economy in depression and the stock market down 50%, Trump would lose the presidency to Cuomo and the Democrats would take full control of Congress.

The left-wing fascist party would then begin implementing a government- controlled health care regime where all Americans will need to be microchipped for our own good.

Miraculously, a vaccine to eliminate the threat of coronavirus will be discovered and all Americans will be forced to receive it under threat of arrest. Shockingly, key congressmen will have invested heavily in the company that developed the cure.

The lunatic fringe will achieve their aim of a green new deal, passing legislation which will put the final nail in the coffin of a once great republic. The economy will spiral downward and the stock market will crash to levels not seen since the mid- 1990s.

As the global depression deepens, the one world government globalists will again utilize the fear and panic of the masses to try and install a global solution by offering financial relief (debt jubilee) in return for relinquishing our rights, liberties and freedom to a world run by billionaire oligarchs.

The authoritarians will pass legislation banning guns and demanding citizens to hand over their firearms under threat of imprisonment. The instantaneous blowback will rock the world.

This is where some hope enters the picture. We know every Fourth Turning results in the destruction of the existing social order. The toxic brew of debt, global disorder and civic decay are creating a perfect storm from which we cannot escape. We know globalists will attempt to take advantage of the pain, suffering and fear of the masses to further entrench themselves as our masters. This is where their hubris and arrogance will be their downfall. The dreadful course we are on is not set in stone. It is not certain, offering us one last opportunity.

“There’s no certainty – only opportunity.” – Alan Moore, V for Vendetta

There is a seething anger building in this country among the well-armed deplorables in flyover country and other rural communities across America. We are tired of being screwed over by the corrupt establishment and their lackeys. Government leadership has proven to be inept, immoral, idiotic, corrupt and incapable of doing the right thing. The financial leadership of this country has met Nassim Taleb’s description of IYI (intellectual yet idiot) perfectly.

In addition, the blatant corruption of these sleazy shysters has destroyed any trust in financial arrangements. And lastly, while the infrastructure of the country rots and decays, our political leaders spend $1 trillion per year policing the world and bombing 3rd world oil rich countries into submission. Trust in the system and leadership is dissipating rapidly.

The masses have not angrily voiced their displeasure with their government for decades, as they have been distracted by bread and circuses. The end of this empire is nearer than one might think, but its epitaph has already been written. Financial collapse is baked in the cake. The teetering edifice which took so long to build will be brought down by a snap of history’s fingers.

I’m unsure as to whether Trump is a pawn in this game of the globalists or a willing participant. If he isn’t the one destined to blow this thing sky high, then someone else will need to step into the breach and convince the masses to rise up, throw off their chains, and conquer their fears. We are approaching the climax phase of this Fourth Turning where things will turn nasty. If you haven’t noticed, your world has changed forever over the last few weeks and the future is in our hands. Are you ready to fight for truth, knowledge and a future for our children? The battle between good and evil has just begun.

“The Crisis climax is human history’s equivalent to nature’s raging typhoon, the kind that sucks all surrounding matter into a single swirl of ferocious energy. Anything not lashed down goes flying; anything standing in the way gets flattened. Normally occurring late in the Fourth Turning, the climax gathers energy from an accumulation of unmet needs, unpaid bills, and unresolved problems. It then spends that energy on an upheaval whose direction and dimension were beyond comprehension during the prior Unraveling era. The climax shakes a society to its roots, transforms its institutions, redirects its purposes, and marks its people (and its generations) for life. The climax can end in triumph, or tragedy, or some combination of both. Whatever the event and whatever the outcome, a society passes through a great gate of history, fundamentally altering the course of civilization.” - Strauss & Howe – Fourth Turning

This scene perfectly captures the essence of Fourth Turnings:

“With so much chaos, someone will do something stupid. And when they do, things will turn nasty.” – Finch – V for Vendetta

* * *

