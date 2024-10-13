Playing With Fire: Money, Banking, & The Federal Reserve

The Fed has been the source of booms, busts, and the ongoing impoverishment of Americans since its founding.

This is why a new, critical look at the Federal Reserve is needed, and why the Mises Institute is now happy to bring you this new documentary on the Fed.

Playing with Fire provides a look at how the Fed uses its expanding power to damage our economy, increase inequality, and to impoverish ordinary Americans. The film also looks at how much the Fed has expanded its own power since the Financial Crisis of 2008.

Featuring interviews with Ron Paul, Tom DiLorenzo, Joseph Salerno, Mark Thornton, Jim Grant, Alex Pollock, and Jonathan Newman, Playing with Fire explains what the Fed is, where it came from, and why it is so dangerous.

Perhaps most importantly of all, Playing with Fire shows why we need to end the Fed altogether...