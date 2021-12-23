Republicans' Confidence Rebounds In December As Inflation Fears Ease

Analysts expected the final data for University of Michigan to confirm the preliminary prints with a very modest rebound from post-COVID lows (and 10 year lows) and they were right but we note that current conditions dipped from the early month data while expectations inched higher...

Source: Bloomberg

All political cohorts saw an improvement in sentiment in December, but Republicans picked up the most...

Source: Bloomberg

It seems bad news for Biden is good news for Republicans' sentiment.

The rebound in buying attitudes actually weakened throughout the month (though still improved overall)...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, inflation expectations dipped very modestly in the final December data...

Source: Bloomberg

Is Powell's proactive taper talk actually working on Americans?