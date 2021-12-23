print-icon

Rocking Around The Plastic Tree

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021 - 11:05 PM

For some families, the search for the right Christmas tree is an annual event.

For large shares of Americans and Brits though, this search may have ended a long time ago - the perfect tree already sitting safely in the attic or garage, ready for its glorious but fleeting return to the living room.

Infographic: Rocking Around the Plastic Tree | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

As new survey data from Statista's Global Consumer Survey shows, it's a different story in Germany.

There, the home of the Christmas tree tradition, the practice is still very much alive - 42 percent of adults said they would be putting up a real tree this year, compared to 24 percent in the U.S. and just 19 percent in the United Kingdom.

0