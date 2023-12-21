Rocking Around The Plastic Tree

For some families, the search for the right Christmas tree is an annual event.

For large shares of Americans and Brits though, this search may have ended a long time ago - the perfect tree already sitting safely in the attic or garage, ready for its glorious but fleeting return to the living room.

As new survey data from Statista Consumer Insights shows, it's a different story in Germany.

There, at the home of the Christmas tree tradition, the practice is still very much alive - 44 percent of adults said they would be putting up a real tree this year, compared to 24 percent in the U.S. and just 17 percent in the United Kingdom.