Santa Comes Early For 1 In 6 American Families

Christmas traditions vary greatly across the world.

While some countries hold the main celebration on Christmas Eve, others wait until Christmas Day to get festive and, most importantly at least to kids, to open presents.

In the United States, most families unwrap their gifts on Christmas Day, with the majority not waiting until breakfast to get cracking or unpacking.

According to data from Statista Consumer Insights, Santa comes early to 1 in 6 families, however, as 17 percent of respondents said they mainly open presents on Christmas Eve in their household.

You will find more infographics at Statista