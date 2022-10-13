Social Security Benefits Receive 8.7% Boost For 2023

Less than an hour after US core CPI surged to 40-year highs, the Social Security Administration announced that benefits for around 70 million Americans will increase 8.7% in 2023.

This will amount to an average increase of more than $140 per month beginning in January for Social Security beneficiaries, and beginning in December for more than 7 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries.

Of note, the Social Security Act links the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to the increase in the Consumer Price Index.

"Medicare premiums are going down and Social Security benefits are going up in 2023, which will give seniors more peace of mind and breathing room. This year’s substantial Social Security cost-of-living adjustment is the first time in over a decade that Medicare premiums are not rising and shows that we can provide more support to older Americans who count on the benefits they have earned," said acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi in a statement.

Meanwhile the maximum amount of earning subject to the Social Security tax (taxable minimum) will increase from $147,000 to $160,00.