Spider-Man Gives Theaters A Glimpse Of Pre-Pandemic Times

After a grim one and a half years for movie theaters in the United States and across the globe, Statista's Felix Richter reports that Peter Parker aka Spider-Man came to the rescue this weekend, not only shattering pandemic box office records, but some pre-Covid ones as well.

According to Box Office Mojo, Spider-Man: No Way Home grossed $253 million at the domestic box office this weekend, making it the best December opening of all time, Sony’s biggest ever movie opening and the third best opening weekend in box office history, at least when leaving inflation out of the equation.

As the chart above shows, the latest Spider-Man film gave theaters a glimpse of pre-pandemic times, lifting last weekend’s box office to heights unseen since the pandemic hit in March 2020. With a total haul of $275 million, the past weekend was the biggest since April 2019, when Avengers: Endgame, the biggest opening of all time, lifted box office sales beyond $400 million from Friday through Sunday.