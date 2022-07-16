print-icon
'Strong Consumer'? Money, Not COVID, Is The Biggest Travel Hurdle This Summer

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Jul 16, 2022 - 08:00 PM

After two years of COVID-related restrictions and inhibitions, travelers are ready to hit the beaches in masses this summer - that is if they can still afford it...

Source: FreightWaves.com

