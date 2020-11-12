Target Reopens Looted Store In Minneapolis With Goal Of Being Less "Racist"

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Target has re-opened its looted Minneapolis store that was completely ransacked during the George Floyd riots over 5 months ago with the goal of catering more to black shoppers and being less “racist.”

Yes, really.

According to a Bloomberg report, there is now a new “mural” at the entrance of the store and it has been completely remodeled by a contracting company owned by a Somali-American woman in order to make it more welcoming for black people.

The store will also stock more products made by black-owned brands.

In August, Target’s new “racial justice committee” outlined the goal of responding to its stores being looted (predominantly by black criminals), by tackling its reputation of appealing primarily to white shoppers.

One of those committee members, Stephanie Creary, assistant professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, said Target’s mission was to “reduce the impact of racism that is created from its operations.”

Chief external engagement officer Laysha Ward said the new ethos would be implemented across the country in the construction of new Target stores and the remodeling of existing ones.

“We’re really thinking about this relevant experience that is overtly Black and reflecting overtly Black needs and culture,” said Ward.

According to the report, white residents in the local area previously avoided using the store, preferring instead to drive to another branch further away, and referred to it as “Tar-ghetto.”

Crucially, the store has also added shutters in case of “emergencies,” meaning in case the local diverse community decides to loot it again.

