These Are The 10 Oldest Currencies Still Used Today

The foreign exchange market, or forex (FX), is a global marketplace where currencies are traded between nations.

Forex is the largest and most liquid market in the world, with over $6.6 trillion traded every day. It has no centralized location, and no single government authority oversees it. Some of the most traded currencies are the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, the Australian dollar, and the Swiss franc.

But did you know that some currencies have been around for centuries?

In this graphic, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti highlights the 10 oldest currencies still traded today, according to various online sources.

The British Pound: Over 1,200 Years Old

The British pound, also known as the pound sterling, is the oldest currency still in use. It dates back to around 775 AD, during the Anglo-Saxon period, when silver pennies were first minted in what is now England.

The pound sterling became the official currency of England in the 12th century under King Henry II, with one pound originally representing a pound of silver.

After the British pound, the oldest currencies still used today are the Serbian dinar and the Russian ruble. Both were first introduced in the 13th century.

The U.S. dollar, the most traded currency in the world, was officially adopted in 1785.

