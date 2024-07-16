These Are The Ages That The Average Adult 'Moves Out' Across European Countries

Leaving home and setting off to build one’s own life is considered a key pillar of adulthood in many countries.

It’s the proverbial mark at which societies deem a person fit and able to architect and maintain the trajectory of their own life.

However, as Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao shows below, not all cultures and family structures are the same. And sometimes economies can influence the ability to move out.

We rank the European countries by the average age at which people leave their parental homes, as sourced from Eurostat data, current up to 2023.

When Do Europeans Leave the Nest?

Balkan countries, and Southern Europe as a whole, likes to leave the parental nest a little later in life.

The average age for moving out in seven countries—all from the region—is either at or above 30.

Country Average Age Leaving

Home (2023) 🇭🇷 Croatia 32 🇷🇸 Serbia* 32 🇸🇰 Slovakia 31 🇬🇷 Greece 31 🇪🇸 Spain 30 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 30 🇮🇹 Italy 30 🇵🇹 Portugal 29 🇸🇮 Slovenia 29 🇲🇹 Malta 28 🇹🇷 Türkiye* 28 🇮🇪 Ireland 28 🇷🇴 Romania 28 🇨🇾 Cyprus 27 🇭🇺 Hungary 27 🇵🇱 Poland 27 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 27 🇧🇪 Belgium 26 🇱🇻 Latvia 26 🇨🇿 Czechia 25 🇦🇹 Austria 25 🇱🇹 Lithuania 24 🇩🇪 Germany 24 🇫🇷 France 24 🇳🇱 Netherlands 23 🇪🇪 Estonia 23 🇩🇰 Denmark 22 🇸🇪 Sweden 22 🇫🇮 Finland 21 🇪🇺 EU 26

*Data from 2022. Figures rounded. Ages unavailable for the UK, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo.

Cultural factors (strong family bonds) and economic pressures (high rents compared to lower local wages) combine to influence higher moving out age in the region.

Another interesting correlation is how the same countries tend to have higher home ownership rates (Romania, Slovakia, and Croatia all above 90%) indicating that renting is not a popular choice for residents.

Multigenerational families are also more common across the region, a holdover from a more agricultural-oriented society, stronger Church, and weaker welfare state and institutions.

On the other hand, in Nordic countries, Finland, Sweden and Denmark, the average age of moving out is in the 21 to 22 range. Similarly, their home ownership rates are much lower in comparison.

