These Are The Cheapest & Most Expensive Cities To Drink A Beer

Having a beer can be dirt cheap or extra expensive - depending on what city you are in when the thirst for a cold one strikes...

You will find more infographics at Statista

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, according to data by Numbeo, Middle Eastern and Scandinavian locations rank among the world's priciest. Here, a large beer in a restaurant can run into the double-digits and even a store might charge you more than $3.50 for a 0.5 liter/17 ounce beer.

In New York, Melbourne and London, downing a couple of beers can also get expensive fast, with prices ranging between $7 and $8 in a restaurant. In Australia, grocery or liquor store prices might also knock you out before the beer can as they surpass even those in pricey locations Dubai and Oslo.

A night out at the pub comes slightly cheaper in German capital Berlin, where a pint is around $4.50.

Hitting up your local store for some beers is a lot cheaper in the city, as beer prices here only range around $1.

This price is closer to market rates in very cheap drinking locations like Beijing, Lagos or Hanoi - with the difference that "drinking out" in the latter cities will only add a couple of cents to your beer bill (nine cents in Lagos and only three in Hanoi).

In Vietnam's capital city, a big bia hoi (fresh or draft beer) culture keeps the hoppy juice flowing in countless streetside joints, keeping quantities high and prices low. This and the unregulated brewing industry in the country have produced such inexpensive beer it has been called the cheapest in the world.