These Are The Cities With The Most Centi-Millionaires

According to estimates from New World Wealth, there are 29,350 individuals worldwide with fortunes exceeding $100 million.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights the top 10 cities ranked by their number of centi-millionaires, based on data compiled by Henley & Partners as of December 2023.

New World Wealth monitored the wealth of over 150,000 high-net-worth individuals, using sources like LinkedIn and other business platforms to verify city locations. Some of the cities in this graphic represent urban areas that include the major city and its surrounding regions.

Where Centi-Millionaires Live

In the last decade, the threshold for “super-wealthy” status has skyrocketed, rising from $30 million in the late 1990s to $100 million today. The number of centi-millionaires has surged by over 50% in the past decade.

New York leads with 744 individuals holding wealth of $100 million or more. Following closely is the Bay Area (including San Francisco and Silicon Valley) with 675. Both cities are projected to see continued growth of over 50% in their ultra-wealthy populations over the next 10 years.

The U.S. dominates the list with four cities featured. Additionally, the ranking includes Paris and London in Europe, and Shanghai, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Beijing in Asia.

