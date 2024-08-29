These Are The Countries With The Highest Wealth Per Person

In 2023, global wealth increased by 4.2% as global stock markets rebounded and inflation eased.

While Europe, the Middle East, and Africa achieved the strongest wealth growth, the U.S. accelerated at roughly half the rate of these regions, at 2.5% annually. From a regional perspective, average wealth in 2023 breaks down as follows:

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa: $166,000 per adult

Asia Pacific: $156,000 per adult

Americas: $146,000 per adult

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the top 10 countries by average and median wealth, based on data from UBS.

Highest Average Wealth per Person, by Country

Average wealth is a country’s total wealth divided by the adult population. These figures can be skewed by extremely high or low values, such as wealth held by billionaires.

Below, we show the countries with the highest average wealth per person in 2023 across a dataset of 56 countries, covering approximately 92.2% of the global population:

Switzerland ranks first overall, with average wealth per adult increasing from $685,226 in 2022 to $709,612 in 2023.

As we can see, many of the most affluent nations are small countries with thriving financial sectors, including Luxembourg and Singapore. These countries benefit from significant foreign direct investment and pro-business policies, which help spur economic wealth. In Singapore, capital gains and dividend income are tax-free.

Highest Median Wealth per Person, by Country

If we are to look at a more representative measure of wealth distribution, through median wealth, it tells a different story.

Median wealth is the value that divides a population’s total wealth in half, with half of the population having more and half having less. It represents the “middle of the pack.”

As the table below shows, median wealth per adult is much lower than average figures across many countries, highlighting wealth gaps across populations. In Switzerland, it is four times smaller, while median wealth is nearly five times lower in the United States:

By this measure, Luxembourg sits at the top, a country with the highest density of millionaires in the world.

Roughly 16% of the population are millionaires, compared to the 1.5% average across the 56 countries analyzed. Additionally, there are no billionaires in Luxembourg, standing at a population of just 653,000 people.

Moreover, Australia and Belgium rise up the ranks, with Belgium seeing a particularly small gap between average and median wealth. Part of this is attributed to high real estate ownership in Belgium, where 10% of the population own more than one home.

To learn more about this topic from a U.S.-based perspective, check out this graphic on wealth distribution by income group in America.