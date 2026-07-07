These Are The Countries With Lower GDP Than Elon Musk's Net Worth
Elon Musk recently became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s IPO earlier this month. At roughly $1 trillion, his personal fortune now exceeds the annual economic output of most countries around the world.
This map, via Visual Capitalist's Jeffe Desjardins, highlights the countries with nominal GDP below Musk’s estimated net worth, using 2026 projections from the IMF World Economic Outlook (April 2026) and Forbes real-time estimates of Musk’s wealth.
Countries With Less Than $1 Trillion in GDP
Below is a list of countries with nominal GDP under $1 trillion, based on the IMF’s latest projections for 2026:
|Country
|2026 GDP ($B)
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|977
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|779
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|777
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|760
|🇮🇱 Israel
|720
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|688
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|660
|🇦🇹 Austria
|624
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|622
|🇳🇴 Norway
|599
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|580
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|540
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|527
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|516
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|512
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|511
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|504
|🇷🇴 Romania
|481
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|480
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|450
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|433
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|430
|🇨🇱 Chile
|408
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|408
|🇵🇪 Peru
|381
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|381
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|377
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|360
|🇫🇮 Finland
|338
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|317
|🇬🇷 Greece
|308
|🇮🇷 Iran
|300
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|279
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|271
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|265
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|225
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|217
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|194
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|182
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|173
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|169
|🇦🇴 Angola
|152
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|148
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|147
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|138
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|136
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|129
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|129
|🇨🇩 Congo (DRC)
|123
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|122
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|118
|🇴🇲 Oman
|117
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|117
|🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire
|112
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|112
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|111
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|110
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|110
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|106
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|102
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|99
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|96
|🇵🇦 Panama
|95
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|95
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|87
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|84
|🇹🇲 Turkmenistan
|83
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|81
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|78
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|73
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|65
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|65
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|61
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|61
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|57
|🇲🇴 Macao
|54
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|54
|🇱🇾 Libya
|52
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|52
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|52
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|49
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|46
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|45
|🇸🇩 Sudan
|45
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|44
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|43
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|42
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|41
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|40
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|40
|🇭🇹 Haiti
|39
|🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina
|37
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|34
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|34
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|34
|🇲🇱 Mali
|34
|🇦🇱 Albania
|33
|🇧🇫 Burkina Faso
|33
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|32
|🇲🇹 Malta
|31
|🇬🇳 Guinea
|30
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|28
|🇧🇯 Benin
|28
|🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago
|27
|🇹🇩 Chad
|26
|🇳🇪 Niger
|25
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|24
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic
|24
|🇬🇦 Gabon
|23
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|23
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|23
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|22
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|22
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|22
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|21
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|20
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|20
|🇱🇦 Laos
|19
|🇲🇼 Malawi
|18
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|17
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|17
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|17
|🇧🇸 Bahamas, The
|17
|🇨🇬 Congo, Rep. of the
|17
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|17
|🇵🇸 West Bank and Gaza
|16
|🇲🇷 Mauritania
|14
|🇸🇴 Somalia
|14
|🇽🇰 Kosovo
|14
|🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea
|14
|🇹🇬 Togo
|13
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|10
|🇱🇮 Liechtenstein
|9.4
|🇧🇧 Barbados
|8.5
|🇸🇱 Sierra Leone
|8.3
|🇧🇮 Burundi
|8.1
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|8.1
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|7.4
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|6.4
|🇸🇸 South Sudan
|6.1
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|5.9
|🇸🇿 Eswatini
|5.8
|🇱🇷 Liberia
|5.6
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|4.9
|🇩🇯 Djibouti
|4.7
|🇦🇼 Aruba
|4.7
|🇧🇹 Bhutan
|3.9
|🇨🇫 Central African Republic
|3.5
|🇧🇿 Belize
|3.5
|🇨🇻 Cabo Verde
|3.4
|🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau
|3.0
|🇱🇸 Lesotho
|3.0
|🇬🇲 Gambia, The
|2.8
|🇱🇨 Saint Lucia
|2.8
|🇸🇲 San Marino
|2.4
|🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda
|2.4
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|2.3
|🇹🇱 Timor-Leste
|2.2
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|1.8
|🇰🇲 Comoros
|1.8
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|1.5
|🇻🇺 Vanuatu
|1.4
|🇼🇸 Samoa
|1.4
|🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|1.2
|🇸🇹 São Tomé and Príncipe
|1.2
|🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis
|1.1
|🇩🇲 Dominica
|0.8
|🇹🇴 Tonga
|0.7
|🇫🇲 Micronesia
|0.5
|🇰🇮 Kiribati
|0.4
|🇵🇼 Palau
|0.4
|🇲🇭 Marshall Islands
|0.3
|🇳🇷 Nauru
|0.2
|🇹🇻 Tuvalu
|0.1
Of the IMF’s 195 tracked economies, 174 are projected to produce less than $1 trillion in GDP during 2026.
Taiwan comes closest to the threshold at an estimated $977 billion, illustrating just how exclusive the trillion-dollar club has become.
The 21 Trillion-Dollar Economies
Just 21 countries are projected to generate more than $1 trillion in nominal GDP during 2026.
|Rank
|City
|Family Income Needed to Live Comfortably (2026)
|1
|San Francisco, CA
|$407,597
|2
|San Jose, CA
|$402,771
|3
|Oakland, CA
|$371,488
|4
|Boston, MA
|$368,742
|5
|Arlington, VA
|$368,326
|6
|New York, NY
|$337,875
|7
|Seattle, WA
|$334,131
|8
|Irvine, CA
|$327,226
|9
|Honolulu, HI
|$321,069
|10
|Washington, DC
|$319,405
|11
|Portland, OR
|$313,747
|12
|San Diego, CA
|$312,915
|13
|Denver, CO
|$303,514
|14
|Jersey City, NJ
|$297,606
|15
|Minneapolis, MN
|$288,787
|16
|Anchorage, AK
|$285,210
|17
|Los Angeles, CA
|$281,466
|18
|Sacramento, CA
|$279,802
|19
|Newark, NJ
|$278,221
|20
|St. Paul, MN
|$278,221
|21
|Riverside, CA
|$270,566
|22
|Colorado Springs, CO
|$270,566
|23
|Tacoma, WA
|$264,742
|24
|Madison, WI
|$263,245
|25
|Philadelphia, PA
|$252,845
|26
|Reno, NV
|$251,264
|27
|Boise, ID
|$251,181
|28
|Raleigh, NC
|$249,434
|29
|Buffalo, NY
|$247,853
|30
|Indianapolis, IN
|$247,021
|31
|Phoenix, AZ
|$245,523
|32
|Chicago, IL
|$242,278
|33
|Charlotte, NC
|$241,446
|34
|Pittsburgh, PA
|$238,534
|35
|Columbus, OH
|$238,534
|36
|Durham, NC
|$237,619
|37
|Virginia Beach, VA
|$237,702
|38
|Atlanta, GA
|$232,378
|39
|Omaha, NE
|$232,294
|40
|Miami, FL
|$231,130
|41
|Kansas City, MO
|$230,131
|42
|Plano, TX
|$230,464
|43
|Austin, TX
|$229,050
|44
|Tampa, FL
|$226,720
|45
|Baltimore, MD
|$224,224
|46
|Richmond, VA
|$223,974
|47
|Fort Worth, TX
|$217,235
|48
|Tulsa, OK
|$215,238
|49
|Dallas, TX
|$214,490
|50
|Orlando, FL
|$214,157
|51
|Nashville, TN
|$213,408
|52
|Jacksonville, FL
|$211,578
|53
|Houston, TX
|$204,672
|54
|New Orleans, LA
|$197,766
|55
|Memphis, TN
|$193,939
|56
|San Antonio, TX
|$192,608
Switzerland and Poland round out the list at roughly $1.1 trillion, making them the smallest trillion-dollar economies Musk could pass next.
GDP vs. Wealth
Comparing GDP with personal wealth isn’t an apples-to-apples exercise. GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced within a country over a single year, while net worth reflects the accumulated value of assets after liabilities.
Even so, the comparison offers a striking sense of scale. Rather than suggesting Musk is “worth more than” a country, it shows that his estimated fortune now exceeds the value of everything many nations are expected to produce over the course of one year.
What is Elon Musk’s Fortune?
Elon Musk became a trillionaire with the SpaceX IPO earlier this month.
However, since the IPO, SpaceX’s stock price has been volatile. This means Musk’s net worth also fluctuates considerably, roughly within the range of $950 billion to $1.4 trillion. For this visualization, we used $1 trillion as the threshold for comparison purposes.
Learn about the biggest IPOs in history and where SpaceX fits in, in this infographic on Voronoi.