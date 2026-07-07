These Are The Countries With Lower GDP Than Elon Musk's Net Worth

Elon Musk recently became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s IPO earlier this month. At roughly $1 trillion, his personal fortune now exceeds the annual economic output of most countries around the world.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Jeffe Desjardins, highlights the countries with nominal GDP below Musk’s estimated net worth, using 2026 projections from the IMF World Economic Outlook (April 2026) and Forbes real-time estimates of Musk’s wealth.

Countries With Less Than $1 Trillion in GDP

Below is a list of countries with nominal GDP under $1 trillion, based on the IMF’s latest projections for 2026:

Country 2026 GDP ($B) 🇹🇼 Taiwan 977 🇮🇪 Ireland 779 🇧🇪 Belgium 777 🇸🇪 Sweden 760 🇮🇱 Israel 720 🇦🇷 Argentina 688 🇸🇬 Singapore 660 🇦🇹 Austria 624 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates 622 🇳🇴 Norway 599 🇹🇭 Thailand 580 🇨🇴 Colombia 540 🇻🇳 Vietnam 527 🇲🇾 Malaysia 516 🇵🇭 Philippines 512 🇧🇩 Bangladesh 511 🇩🇰 Denmark 504 🇷🇴 Romania 481 🇿🇦 South Africa 480 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 450 🇨🇿 Czech Republic 433 🇪🇬 Egypt 430 🇨🇱 Chile 408 🇵🇰 Pakistan 408 🇵🇪 Peru 381 🇵🇹 Portugal 381 🇳🇬 Nigeria 377 🇰🇿 Kazakhstan 360 🇫🇮 Finland 338 🇩🇿 Algeria 317 🇬🇷 Greece 308 🇮🇷 Iran 300 🇳🇿 New Zealand 279 🇭🇺 Hungary 271 🇮🇶 Iraq 265 🇺🇦 Ukraine 225 🇶🇦 Qatar 217 🇲🇦 Morocco 194 🇺🇿 Uzbekistan 182 🇰🇼 Kuwait 173 🇸🇰 Slovakia 169 🇦🇴 Angola 152 🇧🇬 Bulgaria 148 🇰🇪 Kenya 147 🇪🇨 Ecuador 138 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic 136 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico 129 🇬🇹 Guatemala 129 🇨🇩 Congo (DRC) 123 🇪🇹 Ethiopia 122 🇬🇭 Ghana 118 🇴🇲 Oman 117 🇭🇷 Croatia 117 🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire 112 🇷🇸 Serbia 112 🇻🇪 Venezuela 111 🇱🇺 Luxembourg 110 🇨🇷 Costa Rica 110 🇱🇹 Lithuania 106 🇧🇾 Belarus 102 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka 99 🇺🇾 Uruguay 96 🇵🇦 Panama 95 🇹🇿 Tanzania 95 🇸🇮 Slovenia 87 🇲🇲 Myanmar 84 🇹🇲 Turkmenistan 83 🇧🇴 Bolivia 81 🇦🇿 Azerbaijan 78 🇺🇬 Uganda 73 🇨🇲 Cameroon 65 🇯🇴 Jordan 65 🇹🇳 Tunisia 61 🇵🇾 Paraguay 61 🇿🇼 Zimbabwe 57 🇲🇴 Macao 54 🇱🇻 Latvia 54 🇱🇾 Libya 52 🇰🇭 Cambodia 52 🇪🇪 Estonia 52 🇧🇭 Bahrain 49 🇳🇵 Nepal 46 🇨🇾 Cyprus 45 🇸🇩 Sudan 45 🇮🇸 Iceland 44 🇬🇪 Georgia 43 🇭🇳 Honduras 42 🇿🇲 Zambia 41 🇸🇳 Senegal 40 🇸🇻 El Salvador 40 🇭🇹 Haiti 39 🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina 37 🇱🇧 Lebanon 34 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 34 🇬🇾 Guyana 34 🇲🇱 Mali 34 🇦🇱 Albania 33 🇧🇫 Burkina Faso 33 🇦🇲 Armenia 32 🇲🇹 Malta 31 🇬🇳 Guinea 30 🇲🇳 Mongolia 28 🇧🇯 Benin 28 🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago 27 🇹🇩 Chad 26 🇳🇪 Niger 25 🇳🇮 Nicaragua 24 🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic 24 🇬🇦 Gabon 23 🇲🇿 Mozambique 23 🇯🇲 Jamaica 23 🇧🇼 Botswana 22 🇲🇩 Moldova 22 🇲🇰 North Macedonia 22 🇲🇬 Madagascar 21 🇹🇯 Tajikistan 20 🇦🇫 Afghanistan 20 🇱🇦 Laos 19 🇲🇼 Malawi 18 🇷🇼 Rwanda 17 🇳🇦 Namibia 17 🇲🇺 Mauritius 17 🇧🇸 Bahamas, The 17 🇨🇬 Congo, Rep. of the 17 🇧🇳 Brunei 17 🇵🇸 West Bank and Gaza 16 🇲🇷 Mauritania 14 🇸🇴 Somalia 14 🇽🇰 Kosovo 14 🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea 14 🇹🇬 Togo 13 🇲🇪 Montenegro 10 🇱🇮 Liechtenstein 9.4 🇧🇧 Barbados 8.5 🇸🇱 Sierra Leone 8.3 🇧🇮 Burundi 8.1 🇲🇻 Maldives 8.1 🇾🇪 Yemen 7.4 🇫🇯 Fiji 6.4 🇸🇸 South Sudan 6.1 🇸🇷 Suriname 5.9 🇸🇿 Eswatini 5.8 🇱🇷 Liberia 5.6 🇦🇩 Andorra 4.9 🇩🇯 Djibouti 4.7 🇦🇼 Aruba 4.7 🇧🇹 Bhutan 3.9 🇨🇫 Central African Republic 3.5 🇧🇿 Belize 3.5 🇨🇻 Cabo Verde 3.4 🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau 3.0 🇱🇸 Lesotho 3.0 🇬🇲 Gambia, The 2.8 🇱🇨 Saint Lucia 2.8 🇸🇲 San Marino 2.4 🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda 2.4 🇸🇨 Seychelles 2.3 🇹🇱 Timor-Leste 2.2 🇸🇧 Solomon Islands 1.8 🇰🇲 Comoros 1.8 🇬🇩 Grenada 1.5 🇻🇺 Vanuatu 1.4 🇼🇸 Samoa 1.4 🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 1.2 🇸🇹 São Tomé and Príncipe 1.2 🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis 1.1 🇩🇲 Dominica 0.8 🇹🇴 Tonga 0.7 🇫🇲 Micronesia 0.5 🇰🇮 Kiribati 0.4 🇵🇼 Palau 0.4 🇲🇭 Marshall Islands 0.3 🇳🇷 Nauru 0.2 🇹🇻 Tuvalu 0.1

Of the IMF’s 195 tracked economies, 174 are projected to produce less than $1 trillion in GDP during 2026.

Taiwan comes closest to the threshold at an estimated $977 billion, illustrating just how exclusive the trillion-dollar club has become.

The 21 Trillion-Dollar Economies

Just 21 countries are projected to generate more than $1 trillion in nominal GDP during 2026.

Rank City Family Income Needed to Live Comfortably (2026) 1 San Francisco, CA $407,597 2 San Jose, CA $402,771 3 Oakland, CA $371,488 4 Boston, MA $368,742 5 Arlington, VA $368,326 6 New York, NY $337,875 7 Seattle, WA $334,131 8 Irvine, CA $327,226 9 Honolulu, HI $321,069 10 Washington, DC $319,405 11 Portland, OR $313,747 12 San Diego, CA $312,915 13 Denver, CO $303,514 14 Jersey City, NJ $297,606 15 Minneapolis, MN $288,787 16 Anchorage, AK $285,210 17 Los Angeles, CA $281,466 18 Sacramento, CA $279,802 19 Newark, NJ $278,221 20 St. Paul, MN $278,221 21 Riverside, CA $270,566 22 Colorado Springs, CO $270,566 23 Tacoma, WA $264,742 24 Madison, WI $263,245 25 Philadelphia, PA $252,845 26 Reno, NV $251,264 27 Boise, ID $251,181 28 Raleigh, NC $249,434 29 Buffalo, NY $247,853 30 Indianapolis, IN $247,021 31 Phoenix, AZ $245,523 32 Chicago, IL $242,278 33 Charlotte, NC $241,446 34 Pittsburgh, PA $238,534 35 Columbus, OH $238,534 36 Durham, NC $237,619 37 Virginia Beach, VA $237,702 38 Atlanta, GA $232,378 39 Omaha, NE $232,294 40 Miami, FL $231,130 41 Kansas City, MO $230,131 42 Plano, TX $230,464 43 Austin, TX $229,050 44 Tampa, FL $226,720 45 Baltimore, MD $224,224 46 Richmond, VA $223,974 47 Fort Worth, TX $217,235 48 Tulsa, OK $215,238 49 Dallas, TX $214,490 50 Orlando, FL $214,157 51 Nashville, TN $213,408 52 Jacksonville, FL $211,578 53 Houston, TX $204,672 54 New Orleans, LA $197,766 55 Memphis, TN $193,939 56 San Antonio, TX $192,608

Switzerland and Poland round out the list at roughly $1.1 trillion, making them the smallest trillion-dollar economies Musk could pass next.

GDP vs. Wealth

Comparing GDP with personal wealth isn’t an apples-to-apples exercise. GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced within a country over a single year, while net worth reflects the accumulated value of assets after liabilities.

Even so, the comparison offers a striking sense of scale. Rather than suggesting Musk is “worth more than” a country, it shows that his estimated fortune now exceeds the value of everything many nations are expected to produce over the course of one year.

What is Elon Musk’s Fortune?

Elon Musk became a trillionaire with the SpaceX IPO earlier this month.

However, since the IPO, SpaceX’s stock price has been volatile. This means Musk’s net worth also fluctuates considerably, roughly within the range of $950 billion to $1.4 trillion. For this visualization, we used $1 trillion as the threshold for comparison purposes.

Learn about the biggest IPOs in history and where SpaceX fits in, in this infographic on Voronoi.