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These Are The Countries With Lower GDP Than Elon Musk's Net Worth

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Elon Musk recently became the world’s first trillionaire following SpaceX’s IPO earlier this month. At roughly $1 trillion, his personal fortune now exceeds the annual economic output of most countries around the world.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Jeffe Desjardins, highlights the countries with nominal GDP below Musk’s estimated net worth, using 2026 projections from the IMF World Economic Outlook (April 2026) and Forbes real-time estimates of Musk’s wealth.

Countries With Less Than $1 Trillion in GDP

Below is a list of countries with nominal GDP under $1 trillion, based on the IMF’s latest projections for 2026:

Country2026 GDP ($B)
🇹🇼 Taiwan977
🇮🇪 Ireland779
🇧🇪 Belgium777
🇸🇪 Sweden760
🇮🇱 Israel720
🇦🇷 Argentina688
🇸🇬 Singapore660
🇦🇹 Austria624
🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates622
🇳🇴 Norway599
🇹🇭 Thailand580
🇨🇴 Colombia540
🇻🇳 Vietnam527
🇲🇾 Malaysia516
🇵🇭 Philippines512
🇧🇩 Bangladesh511
🇩🇰 Denmark504
🇷🇴 Romania481
🇿🇦 South Africa480
🇭🇰 Hong Kong450
🇨🇿 Czech Republic433
🇪🇬 Egypt430
🇨🇱 Chile408
🇵🇰 Pakistan408
🇵🇪 Peru381
🇵🇹 Portugal381
🇳🇬 Nigeria377
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan360
🇫🇮 Finland338
🇩🇿 Algeria317
🇬🇷 Greece308
🇮🇷 Iran300
🇳🇿 New Zealand279
🇭🇺 Hungary271
🇮🇶 Iraq265
🇺🇦 Ukraine225
🇶🇦 Qatar217
🇲🇦 Morocco194
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan182
🇰🇼 Kuwait173
🇸🇰 Slovakia169
🇦🇴 Angola152
🇧🇬 Bulgaria148
🇰🇪 Kenya147
🇪🇨 Ecuador138
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic136
🇵🇷 Puerto Rico129
🇬🇹 Guatemala129
🇨🇩 Congo (DRC)123
🇪🇹 Ethiopia122
🇬🇭 Ghana118
🇴🇲 Oman117
🇭🇷 Croatia117
🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire112
🇷🇸 Serbia112
🇻🇪 Venezuela111
🇱🇺 Luxembourg110
🇨🇷 Costa Rica110
🇱🇹 Lithuania106
🇧🇾 Belarus102
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka99
🇺🇾 Uruguay96
🇵🇦 Panama95
🇹🇿 Tanzania95
🇸🇮 Slovenia87
🇲🇲 Myanmar84
🇹🇲 Turkmenistan83
🇧🇴 Bolivia81
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan78
🇺🇬 Uganda73
🇨🇲 Cameroon65
🇯🇴 Jordan65
🇹🇳 Tunisia61
🇵🇾 Paraguay61
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe57
🇲🇴 Macao54
🇱🇻 Latvia54
🇱🇾 Libya52
🇰🇭 Cambodia52
🇪🇪 Estonia52
🇧🇭 Bahrain49
🇳🇵 Nepal46
🇨🇾 Cyprus45
🇸🇩 Sudan45
🇮🇸 Iceland44
🇬🇪 Georgia43
🇭🇳 Honduras42
🇿🇲 Zambia41
🇸🇳 Senegal40
🇸🇻 El Salvador40
🇭🇹 Haiti39
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina37
🇱🇧 Lebanon34
🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea34
🇬🇾 Guyana34
🇲🇱 Mali34
🇦🇱 Albania33
🇧🇫 Burkina Faso33
🇦🇲 Armenia32
🇲🇹 Malta31
🇬🇳 Guinea30
🇲🇳 Mongolia28
🇧🇯 Benin28
🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago27
🇹🇩 Chad26
🇳🇪 Niger25
🇳🇮 Nicaragua24
🇰🇬 Kyrgyz Republic24
🇬🇦 Gabon23
🇲🇿 Mozambique23
🇯🇲 Jamaica23
🇧🇼 Botswana22
🇲🇩 Moldova22
🇲🇰 North Macedonia22
🇲🇬 Madagascar21
🇹🇯 Tajikistan20
🇦🇫 Afghanistan20
🇱🇦 Laos19
🇲🇼 Malawi18
🇷🇼 Rwanda17
🇳🇦 Namibia17
🇲🇺 Mauritius17
🇧🇸 Bahamas, The17
🇨🇬 Congo, Rep. of the17
🇧🇳 Brunei17
🇵🇸 West Bank and Gaza16
🇲🇷 Mauritania14
🇸🇴 Somalia14
🇽🇰 Kosovo14
🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea14
🇹🇬 Togo13
🇲🇪 Montenegro10
🇱🇮 Liechtenstein9.4
🇧🇧 Barbados8.5
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone8.3
🇧🇮 Burundi8.1
🇲🇻 Maldives8.1
🇾🇪 Yemen7.4
🇫🇯 Fiji6.4
🇸🇸 South Sudan6.1
🇸🇷 Suriname5.9
🇸🇿 Eswatini5.8
🇱🇷 Liberia5.6
🇦🇩 Andorra4.9
🇩🇯 Djibouti4.7
🇦🇼 Aruba4.7
🇧🇹 Bhutan3.9
🇨🇫 Central African Republic3.5
🇧🇿 Belize3.5
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde3.4
🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau3.0
🇱🇸 Lesotho3.0
🇬🇲 Gambia, The2.8
🇱🇨 Saint Lucia2.8
🇸🇲 San Marino2.4
🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda2.4
🇸🇨 Seychelles2.3
🇹🇱 Timor-Leste2.2
🇸🇧 Solomon Islands1.8
🇰🇲 Comoros1.8
🇬🇩 Grenada1.5
🇻🇺 Vanuatu1.4
🇼🇸 Samoa1.4
🇻🇨 Saint Vincent and the Grenadines1.2
🇸🇹 São Tomé and Príncipe1.2
🇰🇳 Saint Kitts and Nevis1.1
🇩🇲 Dominica0.8
🇹🇴 Tonga0.7
🇫🇲 Micronesia0.5
🇰🇮 Kiribati0.4
🇵🇼 Palau0.4
🇲🇭 Marshall Islands0.3
🇳🇷 Nauru0.2
🇹🇻 Tuvalu0.1

Of the IMF’s 195 tracked economies, 174 are projected to produce less than $1 trillion in GDP during 2026.

Taiwan comes closest to the threshold at an estimated $977 billion, illustrating just how exclusive the trillion-dollar club has become.

The 21 Trillion-Dollar Economies

Just 21 countries are projected to generate more than $1 trillion in nominal GDP during 2026.

RankCityFamily Income Needed to Live Comfortably (2026)
1San Francisco, CA$407,597
2San Jose, CA$402,771
3Oakland, CA$371,488
4Boston, MA$368,742
5Arlington, VA$368,326
6New York, NY$337,875
7Seattle, WA$334,131
8Irvine, CA$327,226
9Honolulu, HI$321,069
10Washington, DC$319,405
11Portland, OR$313,747
12San Diego, CA$312,915
13Denver, CO$303,514
14Jersey City, NJ$297,606
15Minneapolis, MN$288,787
16Anchorage, AK$285,210
17Los Angeles, CA$281,466
18Sacramento, CA$279,802
19Newark, NJ$278,221
20St. Paul, MN$278,221
21Riverside, CA$270,566
22Colorado Springs, CO$270,566
23Tacoma, WA$264,742
24Madison, WI$263,245
25Philadelphia, PA$252,845
26Reno, NV$251,264
27Boise, ID$251,181
28Raleigh, NC$249,434
29Buffalo, NY$247,853
30Indianapolis, IN$247,021
31Phoenix, AZ$245,523
32Chicago, IL$242,278
33Charlotte, NC$241,446
34Pittsburgh, PA$238,534
35Columbus, OH$238,534
36Durham, NC$237,619
37Virginia Beach, VA$237,702
38Atlanta, GA$232,378
39Omaha, NE$232,294
40Miami, FL$231,130
41Kansas City, MO$230,131
42Plano, TX$230,464
43Austin, TX$229,050
44Tampa, FL$226,720
45Baltimore, MD$224,224
46Richmond, VA$223,974
47Fort Worth, TX$217,235
48Tulsa, OK$215,238
49Dallas, TX$214,490
50Orlando, FL$214,157
51Nashville, TN$213,408
52Jacksonville, FL$211,578
53Houston, TX$204,672
54New Orleans, LA$197,766
55Memphis, TN$193,939
56San Antonio, TX$192,608

Switzerland and Poland round out the list at roughly $1.1 trillion, making them the smallest trillion-dollar economies Musk could pass next.

GDP vs. Wealth

Comparing GDP with personal wealth isn’t an apples-to-apples exercise. GDP measures the total value of goods and services produced within a country over a single year, while net worth reflects the accumulated value of assets after liabilities.

Even so, the comparison offers a striking sense of scale. Rather than suggesting Musk is “worth more than” a country, it shows that his estimated fortune now exceeds the value of everything many nations are expected to produce over the course of one year.

What is Elon Musk’s Fortune?

Elon Musk became a trillionaire with the SpaceX IPO earlier this month.

However, since the IPO, SpaceX’s stock price has been volatile. This means Musk’s net worth also fluctuates considerably, roughly within the range of $950 billion to $1.4 trillion. For this visualization, we used $1 trillion as the threshold for comparison purposes.

Learn about the biggest IPOs in history and where SpaceX fits in, in this infographic on Voronoi.

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