These Are The Fastest Growing Housing Markets In The US

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu, shows the top 10 fastest-growing housing markets in the U.S., based on the growth of their housing stock between 2013 and 2022.

Housing stock refers to the total number of homes (houses and apartments) within an area.

All figures were sourced from a StorageCafe analysis of U.S. Census data.

Data and Highlights

The following table lists the data featured in this graphic.

Vineyard, Utah takes the top spot with remarkable 7,000% growth in both housing stock and population. A big driver of this growth is the city’s close proximity to Utah’s “Silicon Slopes” region, a growing hub for tech businesses.

Prominent companies in the region include Adobe, which opened a futuristic 280,000 square feet campus in 2013. Microsoft, Oracle, Google, and Facebook (Meta) also have offices in Utah.

Meanwhile, Horizon West, Florida has the largest population among this ranking. The area is considered a “master-planned community”, which is a large-scale neighborhood that was planned from the outset to include homes, recreational facilities, schools, and more. The goal is to create a self-sustaining community where residents do not need to leave the area frequently.

Given Horizon West’s 2022 population of 58,595 people, we can determine that its population 10 years ago was 15,219 (+285% growth).

If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out this animated map graphic showing global urbanization from 1950 to 2020.