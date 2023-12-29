These Are The Health Problems Americans Are Most Worried About

Finances are top of mind for many Americans when it comes to health concerns, according to a survey by Statista’s Consumer Insights conducted November 10-23.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, six in ten respondents said that they were either very or rather concerned about their financial situation if they were to become seriously ill.

You will find more infographics at Statista

The survey asked respondents in seven other countries the same question, and found that the U.S. is fairly alone in their financial worry.

Where air pollution followed in rank 5 for the U.S., it was the most cited concern in Brazil, India, Mexico and France.

The second most commonly selected concern in the U.S. - harmful substances in food - was also the second pick for respondents in India, France, China and Germany.

As the chart above shows, around four in ten U.S. respondents said they felt either very or rather worried about antibiotic resistance - a threat expected to increase drastically in the coming years.