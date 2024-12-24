These Are The Most Desired Christmas Gifts In The US This Year

While it may not seem like the most romantic option, the useful gift of money is the most desired Christmas present in the United States this year.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to the latest data from Statista’s Consumer Insights, when asked which gifts U.S. adults would personally most like to receive, 45 percent of women and 34 percent of men said cash or bank transfers. For both groups, clothing, textiles or shoes came in second position, followed by vouchers in third. Respondents could choose multiple options in the poll.

While there is a fair bit of overlap when looking at a breakdown of the data for men and women, some slight differences do emerge.

For example, cosmetics, perfume and body care ranked as the fourth most popular option among women (27 percent), while it came in 13th place out of the possible 20 options for men (12 percent).

Rounding off the top ten for men were board games/toys/dolls (15 percent) as well as event tickets (14 percent) and for women computers/computer accessories (17 percent) followed by board games/toys/dolls (15 percent).

Out of the polled options, "decoration articles" were among the lowest scoring gifts, only desired by 10 percent of female respondents and 6 percent of men.