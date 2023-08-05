These Are Most Popular Cities For Domestic Travelers In The US

The top 10 highest reviewed city destinations for domestic travelers in the U.S. feature some of the usual suspects – like Boston or Chicago – but lean heavily into locations with natural attractions like Niagara Falls.

However, as Statista's Thomas Hinton reports, the list, compiled by Booking.com and based on the most highly reviewed destinations by domestic travelers in the USA, named Sedona, with its breathtaking desert landscapes, as the number one domestic travel location, followed by two beachside locations, St. Augustine and Destin, in the top three.

Regardless of the destination, the travel bug is well and truly back.

As shown in one IPSOS survey, well over 70% of respondents are either really excited to travel, or happy to travel in 2023 in most countries.

Nevertheless, the U.S., Belgium and Germany are slightly less keen to travel than other nationalities surveyed. Germany in particular had a significantly higher proportion of respondents who did not wish to travel or care to travel in 2023.