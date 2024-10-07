These Are Projected To Be The Fastest Growing Jobs In The US

What could be some of the best jobs for the future? To answer that question, you’d need to know which jobs will be in high demand as the U.S. and global economies shift.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Janna Ross, uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) to highlight the roles that are projected to have the most job growth over the next decade.

Trends Within Job Growth

Overall, the BLS estimates that there will be a net growth of 6.7 million new jobs from 2023 to 2033. Home health and personal care aides are expected to make up 12% of this total.

In fact, with an aging population, four out of the top 10 occupations by job growth are related to healthcare.

Apart from healthcare, roles within the food service industry are also expected to grow. The BLS projects that population and income growth will result in greater consumer demand for prepared food. Unfortunately, these roles currently pay far below the overall U.S. median wage of $48,060.

The Best Careers for the Next 10 Years?

Luckily, many of the positions with high job growth also have above-median pay. For instance, software developers earn just over $132,000 per year. The BLS expects that there will be increased demand for software for AI, robotics, cybersecurity, and electronics powered by the Internet of Things.

Financial managers, ninth on the list, earn more than triple the U.S. median wage. These positions are typically responsible for analyzing data and advising senior managers on ways to maximize profits. Some examples are controllers or treasurers.

One specialty, risk management, is expected to be in high demand as institutions put an increased focus on stability amid banking failures.

To see which jobs will have less demand, check out this graphic on the occupations projected to see the most job cuts in the next decade.