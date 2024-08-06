These Are The Richest Suburbs In America

New York, California, and Texas are home to most of the wealthiest suburbs in the United States.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Marcu Lu, ranks the top 10 wealthiest suburbs in America based on data compiled by GoBankingRates.

Methodology

GoBankingRates examined communities with 5,000 households or more, isolating those with the highest average household income according to the 2022 American Community Survey. The average home value for each city was sourced from Zillow.

All data was collected and is current as of June 18, 2024.

Scarsdale, NY: Leading the List

The wealthiest suburb in the U.S. is Scarsdale, New York, where the average household income is $568,942 and typical home values exceed $1.4 million. Located 11 miles from Manhattan, Scarsdale has a population of around 20,000 and a significant Japanese community.

Less than 15 minutes by car from Scarsdale is the second suburb on our list, Rye. It boasts an average household income of $405,074, and typical home values can exceed $2 million.

Next on our list is West University Place, Texas. Located within the Greater Houston area, it has a population of around 15,000 and is nicknamed “The Neighborhood City” for serving mainly as a bedroom community for upper-class families.

The fourth suburb on our list is Los Altos, California. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, it has a population of 32,000. Once an agricultural town with summer cottages and apricot orchards, Los Altos is now a residential suburb on the western edge of Silicon Valley, providing a major commuting base for the region.

In terms of coast comparisons, the East Coast has the wealthiest suburbs, with 23 making the top 50, including five from New York and five from New Jersey. The West Coast follows with 19 wealthy suburbs.