These Are The World Airports To Avoid This Summer

Although international air travel has bounced back faster than expected from the pandemic, Statista's Anna Fleck notes that the industry is still yet to fully recover following all of the staffing shortages and surge in demand this vacation season.

Airports have had exceptionally long queues this summer, with London’s Heathrow seeing luggage pile ups and even telling its airlines to stop selling summer flights. If you’re thinking of planning a trip away, it may be worth picking your departure and arrivals locations wisely, as some airports have been worse than others, as our infographic based on FlightAware data shows.

You will find more infographics at Statista

Canada’s Toronto Pearson International Airport topped the list as the worst airport to fly out of between May 26 - July 19 this year, with more than half of its flights being delayed.

Frankfurt Airport in Germany fared little better, with 45.4 percent of its flights seeing setbacks.

The UK is the only country to have two airports make it onto the list in this time period, both of which - Gatwick and Heathrow - are based in London.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport placed ninth (34.2 percent) and the U.S. Orlando International Airport tenth (33.4 percent).

The list of airports with the highest rate of cancellations paints a slightly different picture, with two Chinese airports (Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport with 7.9 percent; Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport with 5.2 percent) and three U.S. airports (Newark Liberty International Airport 7.4 percent; LaGuardia Airport 7 percent; Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at 5 percent) making the top 10 roundup. Amsterdam’s Schiphol is Europe's worst offender for cancellations, with 3.9 percent of all flights having been called off.