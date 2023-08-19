These Are The World's Ten Busiest Airports

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, U.S., was the world's busiest airport in 2022, with an annual footfall of some 93.7 million passengers.

The figure is 24 percent higher than in 2021, but 15 percent lower than in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

It is followed by Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, with 73.4 million travelers, and Denver Airport, with 69.3 million, according to data released by Airports Council International (ACI).

After 22 years leading the charge as the number one airport for passenger volume, Atlanta's airport was pushed to second place in 2020 by Canton Baiyun International Airport, China.

However, the Chinese airport fell to eighth place a year later and the U.S. airport once again topped the list.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following infographic, five of the top ten airports with the highest passenger traffic last year were in the United States.

You will find more infographics at Statista

ACI highlights that all ten, representing 10 percent of global traffic, have a significant share of domestic traffic - the segment that has led the global recovery.

The total number of passengers worldwide in 2022 was estimated to hit nearly 7 billion, representing an increase of nearly 54 percent over 2021.