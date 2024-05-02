Thursday Humor: Jobless Claims

With WARNs high, JOLTS data tumbling - led construction jobs collapsing, and Challenger-Grey layoffs remarkably elevated, why would anyone question the government's official data on jobless claims - that continues to languish (in a good way) near record lows.

Last week saw 208,000 Americans file for jobless benefits for the first time (the same as the prior week), basically flat for the last three years...

Source: Bloomberg

In the real world labor market, 2024 has been a shitshow of layoffs...

1. Everybuddy: 100% of workforce

2. Wisense: 100% of workforce

3. CodeSee: 100% of workforce

4. Twig: 100% of workforce

5. Twitch: 35% of workforce

6. Roomba: 31% of workforce

7. Bumble: 30% of workforce

8. Farfetch: 25% of workforce

9. Away: 25% of workforce

10. Hasbro: 20% of workforce

11. LA Times: 20% of workforce

12. Wint Wealth: 20% of workforce

13. Finder: 17% of workforce

14. Spotify: 17% of workforce

15. Buzzfeed: 16% of workforce

16. Levi's: 15% of workforce

17. Xerox: 15% of workforce

18. Qualtrics: 14% of workforce

19. Wayfair: 13% of workforce

20. Duolingo: 10% of workforce

21. Rivian: 10% of workforce

22. Washington Post: 10% of workforce

23. Snap: 10% of workforce

24. eBay: 9% of workforce

25. Sony Interactive: 8% of workforce

26. Expedia: 8% of workforce

27. Business Insider: 8% of workforce

28. Instacart: 7% of workforce

29. Paypal: 7% of workforce

30. Okta: 7% of workforce

31. Charles Schwab: 6% of workforce

32. Docusign: 6% of workforce

33. Riskified: 6% of workforce

34. EA: 5% of workforce

35. Motional: 5% of workforce

36. Mozilla: 5% of workforce

37. Vacasa: 5% of workforce

38. CISCO: 5% of workforce

39. UPS: 2% of workforce

40. Nike: 2% of workforce

41. Blackrock: 3% of workforce

42. Paramount: 3% of workforce

43. Citigroup: 20,000 employees

44. ThyssenKrupp: 5,000 employees

45. Best Buy: 3,500 employees

46. Barry Callebaut: 2,500 employees

47. Outback Steakhouse: 1,000

48. Northrop Grumman: 1,000 employees

49. Pixar: 1,300 employees

50. Perrigo: 500 employees

51. Tesla: 10% of workforce

Under the hood, California and Massachusetts were the big outliers to the downside (taking New Jersey's place in the hall of fame of made-up data)...

Continuing claims - according to the government - were also flat week on week at 1.774 million Americans, having gone practically nowhere for a year...

Spot the odd one out... (or spot the government-supplied data)...

Source: Bloomberg

Ah, Bidenomics!!

If Trump wins in November, will all this data suddenly be 'allowed' to reflect reality?