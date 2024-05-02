Thursday Humor: Jobless Claims
With WARNs high, JOLTS data tumbling - led construction jobs collapsing, and Challenger-Grey layoffs remarkably elevated, why would anyone question the government's official data on jobless claims - that continues to languish (in a good way) near record lows.
Last week saw 208,000 Americans file for jobless benefits for the first time (the same as the prior week), basically flat for the last three years...
In the real world labor market, 2024 has been a shitshow of layoffs...
1. Everybuddy: 100% of workforce
2. Wisense: 100% of workforce
3. CodeSee: 100% of workforce
4. Twig: 100% of workforce
5. Twitch: 35% of workforce
6. Roomba: 31% of workforce
7. Bumble: 30% of workforce
8. Farfetch: 25% of workforce
9. Away: 25% of workforce
10. Hasbro: 20% of workforce
11. LA Times: 20% of workforce
12. Wint Wealth: 20% of workforce
13. Finder: 17% of workforce
14. Spotify: 17% of workforce
15. Buzzfeed: 16% of workforce
16. Levi's: 15% of workforce
17. Xerox: 15% of workforce
18. Qualtrics: 14% of workforce
19. Wayfair: 13% of workforce
20. Duolingo: 10% of workforce
21. Rivian: 10% of workforce
22. Washington Post: 10% of workforce
23. Snap: 10% of workforce
24. eBay: 9% of workforce
25. Sony Interactive: 8% of workforce
26. Expedia: 8% of workforce
27. Business Insider: 8% of workforce
28. Instacart: 7% of workforce
29. Paypal: 7% of workforce
30. Okta: 7% of workforce
31. Charles Schwab: 6% of workforce
32. Docusign: 6% of workforce
33. Riskified: 6% of workforce
34. EA: 5% of workforce
35. Motional: 5% of workforce
36. Mozilla: 5% of workforce
37. Vacasa: 5% of workforce
38. CISCO: 5% of workforce
39. UPS: 2% of workforce
40. Nike: 2% of workforce
41. Blackrock: 3% of workforce
42. Paramount: 3% of workforce
43. Citigroup: 20,000 employees
44. ThyssenKrupp: 5,000 employees
45. Best Buy: 3,500 employees
46. Barry Callebaut: 2,500 employees
47. Outback Steakhouse: 1,000
48. Northrop Grumman: 1,000 employees
49. Pixar: 1,300 employees
50. Perrigo: 500 employees
51. Tesla: 10% of workforce
Under the hood, California and Massachusetts were the big outliers to the downside (taking New Jersey's place in the hall of fame of made-up data)...
Continuing claims - according to the government - were also flat week on week at 1.774 million Americans, having gone practically nowhere for a year...
Spot the odd one out... (or spot the government-supplied data)...
Ah, Bidenomics!!
If Trump wins in November, will all this data suddenly be 'allowed' to reflect reality?