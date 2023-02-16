Total Number Of Americans Claiming Jobless Benefits Hovers Near One-Year Highs

While initial jobless claims continues to ignore the mass layoff announcements (due to severance etc for example), continuing claims ticked up modestly last week to 1.696mm Americans...

Source: Bloomberg

After the prior week's surge in California's jobless claims, the last week saw a major decline, with Ohio and Michigan seeing the biggest increase in claims last week...

The total number of Americans on some form of unemployment benefit continues to hover near one-year highs, over 1.9 million Americans...

Source: Bloomberg