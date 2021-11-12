UMich Sentiment Survey Collapses To 11-Year-Lows, Inflation Expectations Surge

After disappointingly tumbling to COVID crisis lows in October, analysts expected UMich sentiment to rebound modestly in preliminary November data led by a pick-up in 'expectations' (or hope). However, analysts were wrong - very wrong!

UMich headline sentiment plunged from 71.7 to 66.8 (way below the 72.5 expected) - that is the lowest since 2011. Both 'current conditions' and 'expectations' also plunged in preliminary November data - despite a stock market that is surgiung to fresh highs day by day.

Source: Bloomberg

Buying Conditions crashed to new cycle (multi-decade) lows (after a very brief rebound in home-buying conditions in October)...

Source: Bloomberg

Finally, and most importantly, short-term inflation expectations surged to a new cycle high - the highest since 2008...

Source: Bloomberg

What a shitshow!