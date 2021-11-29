US Pending Home Sales Soar In October
After surprising to the downside in September, October's pending home sales soared 7.5% MoM, for greater than the +1% expected (from a downwardly revised 2.4% MoM drop). However, despite the jump, sales are down on a YoY basis for the 5th straight month...
Source: Bloomberg
The pending home sale index is back near post-COVID highs...
Sales were up in all regions:
Northeast up 6.9% m/m; Sept. fell 3.2%
Midwest up 11.8% m/m; Sept. fell 3.5%
South up 8% m/m; Sept. fell 2.1%
West up 2.1% m/m; Sept. fell 1.4%
And all this as homebuyers' sentiment is crashing to record lows... makes you wonder who is buying, eh?