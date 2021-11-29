US Pending Home Sales Soar In October

After surprising to the downside in September, October's pending home sales soared 7.5% MoM, for greater than the +1% expected (from a downwardly revised 2.4% MoM drop). However, despite the jump, sales are down on a YoY basis for the 5th straight month...

Source: Bloomberg

The pending home sale index is back near post-COVID highs...

Source: Bloomberg

Sales were up in all regions:

Northeast up 6.9% m/m; Sept. fell 3.2%

Midwest up 11.8% m/m; Sept. fell 3.5%

South up 8% m/m; Sept. fell 2.1%

West up 2.1% m/m; Sept. fell 1.4%

And all this as homebuyers' sentiment is crashing to record lows... makes you wonder who is buying, eh?