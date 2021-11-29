print-icon

US Pending Home Sales Soar In October

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Nov 29, 2021 - 10:08 AM

After surprising to the downside in September, October's pending home sales soared 7.5% MoM, for greater than the +1% expected (from a downwardly revised 2.4% MoM drop). However, despite the jump, sales are down on a YoY basis for the 5th straight month...

Source: Bloomberg

The pending home sale index is back near post-COVID highs...

Source: Bloomberg

Sales were up in all regions:

  • Northeast up 6.9% m/m; Sept. fell 3.2%

  • Midwest up 11.8% m/m; Sept. fell 3.5%

  • South up 8% m/m; Sept. fell 2.1%

  • West up 2.1% m/m; Sept. fell 1.4%

And all this as homebuyers' sentiment is crashing to record lows... makes you wonder who is buying, eh?

