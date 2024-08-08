USA Has More Millionaires Than The Entire Population Of Ireland

The world’s total millionaire count comes in at 15 million, more than all of Rwanda, the 28th most populous African country.

In this visualization, Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao shows the top 10 countries with the largest millionaire populations and compare each to a country with a similar total population.

Data for this graphic is sourced from Henley & Partners and the World Bank, current to 2024. Importantly, a millionaire is someone with liquid investable wealth of $1 million or more.

Millionaire Populations vs. Countries

At the top of the list, the U.S. has the most millionaires in the world, at nearly 5.5 million. For comparison, this is more than the entire population of Ireland.

Note: Figures rounded.

In just 10 years, the number of U.S. millionaires has jumped 62%, and in 2024, it accounts for more than one-third of all millionaires worldwide.

As the world’s largest economy, the U.S. draws millionaires from other countries, looking for opportunities in further wealth creation.

While no other country has such a high millionaire count, it’s interesting to contextualize just how many millionaires there are all over the world.

For example, China has 860,000 millionaires, more than the people in the South American nation of Guyana. And Germany has slightly over 800,000 millionaires and they could single-handedly replace all of Bhutan’s population.

Perhaps most interesting is Switzerland, whose millionaire population (428,000) could replace Iceland. Switzerland’s population itself comes in at around 8 million, which means one out of every 20 Swiss residents has over $1 million of investable wealth.