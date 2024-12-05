Visualizing What Americans Eat

The average American household allocated $9,986 - or 13% of their total expenditures - toward food in 2023. But what does that spending reveal about the nation’s eating habits?

Visual Capitalist partnered with Brazil Potash to create this chart, which uses data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, to show a breakdown of what Americans eat.

A Breakdown of Food Groups Consumed

In 2023, food eaten away from home made up an average of $3,933 per household, representing a substantial 39% of total food spending.

On the home front, the largest share of spending went to miscellaneous food items such as sugars, oils, and non-alcoholic beverages, amounting to $2,469. This is a significant 15% uptick from the previous year.

Meanwhile, spending on meat, poultry, fish, and eggs fell by 4% to $1,164. However, not all livestock farming saw a decline in spending, as dairy, the smallest share of spending, increased by 13% year-over-year.

Lastly, cereals and baked goods experienced the largest yearly increase, a 17% surge totaling $830.

Where Potash Comes In

U.S. food prices increased by 5.8% in 2023, influencing the spending habits of American consumers in various ways.

This is where potash comes in as a solution to food inflation.

Potash is a potassium-rich mineral used as a fertilizer to boost crop yields and support food production. Its use supports stable food supplies and affordability on a global scale.

You too can get involved in solving global food inflation and cultivate returns in your investment portfolio.