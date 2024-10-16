Where Americans Should Retire Vs Where They Actually Retire

This chart, via Voronoiapp.com, compares the top states for retirement (based on five metrics analyzed by experts), with those states where retirees are actually moving, as indicated by net migration data.

Figures are sourced from Smart Asset and Bankrate, as of 2024.

Bankrate’s study judged all fifty states by five key metrics: affordability (40%), well-being (25%), healthcare (20%), weather (10%), crime (5%). Check out our graphic on their method and how each state performed.

The experts and retirees only agree on three states that are best for retirement - Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia - indicating that there's a divergence between the data analyzers and where retirees actually want to live.

It’s also clear most retirees are moving for warm summers and mild winters.