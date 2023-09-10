Global beer consumption exceeded 185 million kiloliters in 2021, enough to fill more than 74,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

So, which countries drink the most beer?

In the chart below, Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti uses data from Kirin Holdings to compare global beer consumption by country. The Japanese company has been tracking beer consumption around the world since 1975.

Which Countries Drink the Most Beer?

Every region in the world increased its overall beer consumption in 2021 compared to 2020, with global consumption rising by 4%.

Asia holds a 31% share of the global beer market, remaining the world’s largest beer-consuming region over the last 14 years.

China was the largest beer-consuming country for the 19th consecutive year.

The tradition of brewing and enjoying beer in China spans approximately nine millennia. Recent archaeological discoveries have revealed that as far back as 7000 BC, ancient Chinese communities were engaged in producing beer-like alcoholic beverages, primarily on a small and localized basis.

China was also the leading producer of beer in 2022, followed by the United States.

Beer Consumption Per Capita

When examining per capita beer consumption, Asia falls behind Europe. In fact, nine of the top 10 consumers of beer per capita are European nations.

The Czech Republic remains the leader in per capita beer drinking for the 29th year. In 2021, the average Czech drank more than 184 liters of beer.

The Czech Republic is known for its affordable beer. In some parts of the country, beer can even cost less than bottled water.

Small Brewers and Technology

Beer production is expected to rise over the next decade, boosted by new smaller brewers, particularly in Western countries.

Investments have also been made in new technology to expedite the brewing process, including the utilization of ‘BeerBots’ capable of accelerating the fermentation process.

According to Future Market Insights, the global beer market is projected to be valued at $690 billion in 2023, rising to $996 billion by 2033.