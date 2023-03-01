Who Wants To Be A Centi-Millionaire? Attend These 8 College To Improve Chances
A new wealth report by consultancy firm "Henley & Partners" found more than a third of US centi-millionaires graduated from eight universities.
The report found 9,630 centi-millionaires living in the US as of December. Of that, 35% of them graduated from just eight schools:
Harvard
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Stanford
University of Pennsylvania
Columbia,
Yale,
Cornell, and
Princeton.
"Nonetheless, a premium education undeniably improves the chances of achieving success, influence, and wealth," Henley & Partners said.
The report noted an exception:
"Education is not the only route to phenomenal financial success though, with two notable examples being Bill Gates, who left Harvard to start Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg, a fellow Harvard drop-out and the poster boy of Facebook, now Meta, both of whom went on to become billionaires."
And for those aspiring to become a centi-millionaire one day, choosing the right industry is important. The report found the top industries in which centi-millionaires have acquired their wealth:
Financial and professional services
Technology
Real Estate
Media and entertainment
Energy and basic materials
Retail
Healthcare
Hotel and leisure
Manufacturing
Transport
Unsurprisingly, a handful of Ivy League universities have a monopoly on churning out centi-millionaires.