Who Wants To Be A Centi-Millionaire? Attend These 8 College To Improve Chances

A new wealth report by consultancy firm "Henley & Partners" found more than a third of US centi-millionaires graduated from eight universities.

The report found 9,630 centi-millionaires living in the US as of December. Of that, 35% of them graduated from just eight schools:

Harvard

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Stanford

University of Pennsylvania

Columbia,

Yale,

Cornell, a nd

Princeton.

"Nonetheless, a premium education undeniably improves the chances of achieving success, influence, and wealth," Henley & Partners said.

The report noted an exception:

"Education is not the only route to phenomenal financial success though, with two notable examples being Bill Gates, who left Harvard to start Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg, a fellow Harvard drop-out and the poster boy of Facebook, now Meta, both of whom went on to become billionaires."

And for those aspiring to become a centi-millionaire one day, choosing the right industry is important. The report found the top industries in which centi-millionaires have acquired their wealth:

Financial and professional services

Technology

Real Estate

Media and entertainment

Energy and basic materials

Retail

Healthcare

Hotel and leisure

Manufacturing

Transport

