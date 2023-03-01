print-icon
Who Wants To Be A Centi-Millionaire? Attend These 8 College To Improve Chances

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023 - 04:05 AM

A new wealth report by consultancy firm "Henley & Partners" found more than a third of US centi-millionaires graduated from eight universities

The report found 9,630 centi-millionaires living in the US as of December. Of that, 35% of them graduated from just eight schools:

  • Harvard

  • Massachusetts Institute of Technology

  • Stanford

  • University of Pennsylvania

  • Columbia,

  • Yale,

  • Cornell, and

  • Princeton.

"Nonetheless, a premium education undeniably improves the chances of achieving success, influence, and wealth," Henley & Partners said. 

The report noted an exception

"Education is not the only route to phenomenal financial success though, with two notable examples being Bill Gates, who left Harvard to start Microsoft, and Mark Zuckerberg, a fellow Harvard drop-out and the poster boy of Facebook, now Meta, both of whom went on to become billionaires." 

And for those aspiring to become a centi-millionaire one day, choosing the right industry is important. The report found the top industries in which centi-millionaires have acquired their wealth:  

  • Financial and professional services

  • Technology 

  • Real Estate

  • Media and entertainment 

  • Energy and basic materials 

  • Retail

  • Healthcare 

  • Hotel and leisure 

  • Manufacturing

  • Transport 

Unsurprisingly, a handful of Ivy League universities have a monopoly on churning out centi-millionaires. 

