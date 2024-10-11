Who's Drinking (Non-Alcoholic) Beer?

While alcoholic beer remains the preferred choice, non-alcoholic options too have made inroads in various markets around the world.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, as many as one in five people in Spain said that they regularly drink alcohol-free beer in a survey by Statista Consumer Insights.

Spaniards were particularly partial to alcoholic beer too, with 51 percent of respondents saying they drank it frequently.

In the United States, far fewer people would describe themselves as regular beer drinkers, with only 22 percent drinking alcoholic beer regularly and five percent the non-alcoholic alternative.

In the U.S., a higher share of people drink energy drinks (27 percent) than beer (22 percent), wine (21 percent) or spirits (18 percent).