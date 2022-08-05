"Widespread Civil Unrest" Looming In UK Over Cost-Of-Living Crisis

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

The chance of “widespread civil unrest” occurring in the UK as a result of people being unable to afford to pay their bills due to the cost of living crisis is “inevitable,” according to one campaigner.

With energy prices set to soar even higher in October as a result of the sanctions on Russia, many Brits have resolved to refuse to pay their bills as part of a growing backlash some are comparing to the poll tax riots.

London was hit with violent riots back in 1990 in response to the government’s efforts to introduce the poll tax, and the new levy was eventually scrapped after a coalition of interest groups amongst both the working class and the middle class combined to defeat it.

A similar movement under the umbrella of the Don’t Pay organization is now urging people to cancel their direct debits in October if energy prices continue to rise.

Average energy bills in the UK for dual fuel are expected to rise to £3,615 by January 2023, an increase of 283 per cent on March levels.

“Millions of us won’t be able to afford food and bills this winter,” asserts the Don’t Pay manifesto. “We cannot afford to let that happen. We demand a reduction of bills to an affordable level. We will cancel our direct debits from October 1st if we are ignored.”

However, others have warned that a mass refusal to pay bills will only result in energy prices soaring even higher because more companies will leave the market, allowing fewer corporations to create pricing monopolies.

Inflation is also set to hit 15 per cent next year as the whirlwind of economically devastating lockdowns and Europe’s support for the ‘current thing’ – prolonging the war in Ukraine – hits people hard.

Meanwhile, energy giant BP just announced its biggest quarterly profit for 14 years.

Campaigner Tom Scott said he isn’t calling for riots, but that they are almost certain to happen if things don’t change.

“There was a major riot in London [in 1990],” Scott told the Telegraph. “That’s not something I would like to see, but I think it’s almost inevitable that unless the Government does take much more effective action to help people, there will be widespread civil unrest.”

A new poll also found that a slim majority of Brits – 51 per cent – thinks there will be cost of living riots later this year.

Meanwhile, the UK government continues to give the red carpet treatment, free accommodation, food and money to record numbers of illegal migrants with iPhones arriving on boats from France.

