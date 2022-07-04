100-Year-Old Veteran Laments "This Is Not The Country We Fought For"

Presented with little comment, aside from to suggest that we take a few brief minutes to stop and listen to what World War II veteran Carl Dekel has has to say on his 100th brithday:

"Nowadays... People don’t realize what they have, the things we fought for, and the boys that died for it - It’s all gone down the drain." "Our country’s gone to hell in a handbasket. We haven’t got the country we had when I was raised. Not at all."

Choking back tears the Marine reflected on his brothers in arms who died in combat:

“It’s not the same. That’s not what our boys - that‘s not what they died for.” “People don’t realize what they have. They bitch about it.”

Spend less than three minutes of your 'independence' day listening to what :

Despite expressing his grave fears for the future, Deke noted that his 100 years has taught him to “just remember everything’s beautiful and live every day to the fullest. Just enjoy everything you possibly can.”

The Greatest Generation will soon be gone forever. Will their message get through or is it too late (or are we too blind) to understand the mistakes of the past.