15,000 Nevada Voters Also 'Voted' Outside State, Electoral College Candidates Claim

Authored by Mimi Nguyen Ly via The Epoch Times,

Nevada’s Republican Party announced a new election contest on Tuesday to “throw out fraud and ensure election integrity,” citing a slew of alleged voting irregularities that include claims of evidence that 15,000 people who voted in Nevada also voted in another state.

The election contest (pdf), filed in Carson City District Court by Nevada Electoral College candidates who pledged to President Donald Trump, is contesting the results of the presidential election in Nevada. It alleges “substantial irregularities, improprieties, and fraud” that occurred in the election, and that Nevada election officials put in effect an election system that was “highly susceptible to fraud and abuse.”

“Evidence will show that the nature and scale of that fraud and abuse renders the purported results of the Nevada election illegitimate,” the lawsuit read.

Former Nevada Attorney General and Trump campaign Nevada Co-Chair Adam Laxalt said that the lawsuit alleges many mail-in votes were “improperly cast.”

“We are presenting today in our formal contest, that there are north of 15,000 people who voted in Nevada and another state. We are presenting that people that had already done a change of address and left the state outside of the 30 day requirement, their ballots were still cast. We are also presenting dead voters,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

He took issue with Clark County’s system whereby a complaint has to be lodged in order for an issue to be investigated regarding a contested vote.

“I will only leave one example: If a person has died, and that ballot was mailed to someone’s home, and someone voted that ballot, who is going to complain about that vote cast? No one, quite clearly. So the system isn’t investigating these things,” Laxalt said.

Among other alleged voting irregularities raised, the lawsuit took issue with the reliability of the signature scanning machine used in Clark County, Laxalt said. He pointed to how no professional election integrity body has certified the machine, and how election personnel manually adjusted the factory settings of the machines to 40 percent of a signature match.

Chair of the American Conservative Union and Trump campaign representative Matt Schlapp on Tuesday denounced the widespread unsolicited mail-in ballots across the state. This, coupled with various changes in Nevada election rules just before Election Day that allegedly decreased ballot security and “almost” eliminated signature verification, have resulted in unprecedented voting irregularities in Clark County, he said.

The county has seen multiple complaints over voting irregularities. On Monday, the county tossed results of a local election after a canvass showed 139 discrepancies in a battleground district.

“In all my years in politics, I have never seen the types of voter irregularity we have seen in Clark County,” he told a news conference. “The zeal to push reckless unsolicited mail-in voting resulted in 50 percent of ballots coming through the mail and a tenfold increase in mail ballots in Clark County … Nevada and Clark County have created this crisis, reckless unsolicited mail in voting has created this crisis.”

The Clark County Election Department and the Nevada secretary of state did not immediately respond to The Epoch Times’ request for comment.

Biden declared victory over the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7 although the 538 electors of the electoral college have yet to elect the next president. Trump has disputed Biden’s claim and his campaign has launched multiple legal challenges alleging a variety of voting irregularities across a number of battleground states.

The Epoch Times won’t declare a winner of the 2020 presidential election until all results are certified and any legal challenges are resolved.