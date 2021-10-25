Even as the US national murder rate climbed substantially during 2020 as the pandemic transformed American society into a pressure cooker, school shootings still haven't made a comeback. In fact, they've been far less infrequent this year.

However, while school shootings have fallen in frequency, a different type of spree killer has emerged, exemplified by the disgruntled self-professed sex addict murdered a bunch of mostly asian massage parlor workers.

The shooter, who is now in custody, killed two people and injured four, including a police officer, in a shooting at a shopping mall Monday in Boise Idaho.

Authorities said officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, during the news conference. The majority of the mall had been cleared, but police were still looking for any additional victims.

Police didn't release any other information, saying the investigation was ongoing, and asked police to avoid the area.

Police didn't provide any additional information about the incident to the press, they were interviewing dozens of people outside the entrance to Macy's, one of five large department stores at the mall, which has 153 stores in all. Police are also investigating another crime scene that occurred nearby: there's no clue yet as to whether they're related.

Cheri Gypin, of Boise, was in the mall with a friend where they walk for an hour three or four times a week. She said she heard several large bangs, but thought something had fallen from the ceiling. Then about 60 people, including families pushing strollers, came running at them, some of them shouting that there was an active shooter.

"My friend was trying to process it," said Gypin, 60. "I just looked at her and said, 'We've got to run.' So we just ran and kept running until we got to the outer perimeter of the parking lot."

They made their way back to their car, where police told the crowd of people who had fled the mall to leave the parking area.

Calls of shots fired with one person down came in at 1:50 p.m. from the Boise Towne Square Mall, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said at a press conference.

Lee said it “would be premature to make assumptions,” of the shooter’s motive, and the investigation is ongoing.The chief refused to take additional questions from the media.

"I cannot stress enough how traumatic this event is for the community at large as well as for those that were witnesses or are the families of all who were involved," Ryan said.

No information on the identities of the victims or shooter has been released. We now await more details about the shootingl