2-Mile Line Of Cars Forms Outside Trump Kick-Off Rally As City Of Waco Predicts 15,000+

by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Mar 25, 2023 - 07:00 PM

The city of Waco is estimating at least 15,000 attendees for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign kickoff rally at Waco regional airport on Saturday. While the venue is relatively small as far as airports go, the location was chosen because it's the most geographically central point in Texas relative to large population centers.

But this didn't stop mainstream media from making incredibly superficial comparisons to the Branch Davidians while claiming "Waco is hugely symbolic on the far right." The Trump campaign supposedly has a "secret agenda" - USA Today tries to claim in an absurd hit-piece based purely on speculation and zero sourcing. Meanwhile, a large pre-dawn line was already evident Saturday morning to get into the rally...

via Jason Miller, Twitter

Saturday in Waco marks first full-fledged rally of Trump's 2024 campaign and it's attracting national attention especially given the arrest warrant hanging over him, unprecedented for any ex-President.

Trump grabbed headlines Friday by writing the following on his social media site: "What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States … and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?"

Glimpse of the early morning lines...

There are local reports that the line of cars to get into the airport venue stretched to two-miles long ahead of the event fully opening.

Texas native Ted Nugent announced, "I will unleash a fire-breathing Star-Spangled Banner" at the Waco rally today.

And other big GOP names are expected to be at the rally...

LIVE FEED outside the venue:

