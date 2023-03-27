print-icon
28-Year-Old Woman Kills 6 In Nashville Christian School Mass Shooting

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Mar 27, 2023 - 06:43 PM

A 28-year-old woman carried out a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least three children and three staff members. The Tennessean reported that police killed the female shooter.

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said the female shooter entered The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard with two rifles and a handgun.

"The police department response was swift.

"Officers entered the first story of the school and begin clearing it. They heard shots coming from the second level; they immediately went to the gunfire," Aaron said.

The Tennessean said a five-member police team shot the woman around 1030 ET in the second-floor lobby of the school. 

*Developing

