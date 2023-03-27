28-Year-Old Woman Kills 6 In Nashville Christian School Mass Shooting

A 28-year-old woman carried out a mass shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday, resulting in the deaths of at least three children and three staff members. The Tennessean reported that police killed the female shooter.

UPDATE: 3 students & 3 adult staff members from Covenant School were fatally shot by the active shooter, who has now been identified as a 28-year-old Nashville woman. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department, said the female shooter entered The Covenant School on Burton Hills Boulevard with two rifles and a handgun.

"The police department response was swift. "Officers entered the first story of the school and begin clearing it. They heard shots coming from the second level; they immediately went to the gunfire," Aaron said.

BREAKING ⚡️ US: Three children and three staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville by a female shooter, authorities said.



The suspect, who had multiple weapons, also died after being shot by policepic.twitter.com/csUDlUVrup — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 27, 2023

The Tennessean said a five-member police team shot the woman around 1030 ET in the second-floor lobby of the school.

*Developing