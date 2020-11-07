In 30 States, A Computer System Known To Be Defective Is Tallying Votes

Update (1100ET) : Further down the 'Domminion Voting System' rabbit-hole, Politico reports that a technology glitch that halted voting in two Georgia counties on Tuesday morning was caused by a vendor uploading an update to their election machines the night before, a county election supervisor said.

Voters were unable to cast machine ballots for a couple of hours in Morgan and Spalding counties after the electronic devices crashed, state officials said. In response to the delays, Superior Court Judge W. Fletcher Sams extended voting until 11 p.m.

The counties use voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and electronic poll books — used to sign in voters — made by KnowInk.

Neither Dominion nor KnowInk responded to a request to comment. A spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office also did not respond to follow-up questions about who uploaded the dataset and whether it had been reviewed and tested by anyone beforehand.

* * *

Update (1045ET) : Probably nothing...

2014 $2.25M joint project with the Clinton Foundation https://t.co/zhOt93z1ey — Tommy Scott (@tommy997) November 7, 2020

* * *

As American Thinker's Andrea Widburg detailed earlier, when Kyle Becker heard about the “glitchy” computer program in Antrim County, Michigan, the one that tried to give 6,000 Trump votes to Biden, he starting doing research into the system. He ended up finding an amazing amount of highly disturbing information. The Dominion system has been known for some time to be defective, yet 28 states use it. This post is a compilation of Becker’s information, both in his own tweets and in one other person’s tweet, about what’s going on with that system:

MASSIVE.



"Ballots were counted for Democrats that were meant for Republicans... tabulating software 'glitched'... We have now discovered that 47 counties used this same software."



MI GOP Chair reveals corrupt software flipped thousands of votes from Trump to Biden. Watch!👇 pic.twitter.com/ORXa77vkHU — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2020

This next tweet is censored because, even though Becker states only facts, Twitter wants you to know the facts don’t matter. Be sure to click through to read his tweet. Twitter is evil, but it effectively owns the public square:

The election software system in Michigan that switched 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden is called "Dominion."



It is used in 30 states including:



☑️Nevada

☑️Arizona

☑️Minnesota

☑️Michigan

☑️Wisconsin

☑️Georgia

☑️Pennsylvania



Every single major swing state. EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. pic.twitter.com/R6s2RnVmEF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

Just pause for a moment and consider that a widespread election software system that was used in virtually every swing state in the 2020 election is called "Dominion."



"DOMINION."



If that doesn't send *chills* up your spine, nothing will. pic.twitter.com/oFmJTr9zMo — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

Look up who might be connected to this software. Her last name rhymes with Duh-low-see. — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 7, 2020

How does an election software company literally named "Dominion" get used in:



☑️Almost 30 states

☑️4 of the Top 10 Counties

☑️9 of the Top 20 Counties



Dominion is used in MI where votes were switched from Trump to Biden. A free country does not give one company this much power. pic.twitter.com/42r4AuBVtO — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

NBC raised the alarms on Dominion Voting Systems in early 2000. It is the voting system used in 30 states, every majority swing state, and many of the biggest counties. Dominion was used in Michigan where Trump votes switched to Biden. Unbelievable.https://t.co/YZaZS0b4U5 pic.twitter.com/gyEhZEf218 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

In Texas, Dominion Voting Systems was turned down THREE TIMES for certification in state elections. It listed numerous reasons why the system had major security issues.



Dominion is now linked to voting irregularities in both MI & GA.



TEXAS KNEW 🚨🗳️👇https://t.co/WiT3i704th pic.twitter.com/fGdw5IwGoS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

"Securing our elections should not be a partisan issue."



Early in 2020, Dems held a hearing with 3 major private election vendors, including DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS.



The Dem. Chair revealed voting components from China, widespread Internet & hacking vulnerability & WORSE.🚨👇 pic.twitter.com/m69dHoxM33 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

I generally recommend Becker’s Twitter feed. He has some interesting observations about the weird anomalies in the election. Here are just two examples:

Swing state voting irregularities:



☑️Biden outperforms Senators in swing states, underperforms in VA, NH, RI

☑️Biden underperforms Hillary/Obama in cities, except in MI, PA, GA, WI

☑️Biden mail-in dumps with 100% margins

☑️GOP lose ZERO House races



Something is definitely off. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2020

The 2020 election errors are all going in one direction. This is the exact opposite of "random."



If they were just anomalies in various races nationwide that were going some Trump's way and some Biden's way, there would be FAR fewer questions. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 7, 2020

What I find most disturbing is the impunity with which Democrats are gaming the system. They’re not even trying to cover their tracks. They are 100% certain that there will be no consequences for their actions. They know that the media, which should be a watchdog on behalf of American citizens, is actually an arm of the Democrat party that will do everything necessary to cover for Democrat election crimes.