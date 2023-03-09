33 Senate Dems 'Cross The Aisle' To Pass Resolution To Overturn Controversial DC Crime Bill

Authored by Joseph Lord via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Senate on March 8 overwhelmingly approved a House-passed bill that would overturn a controversial D.C. crime law that critics have blasted as soft on crime. The measure will next go to the desk of President Joe Biden, who’s said he wouldn’t veto the bill.

The chamber passed the measure in an 81–14 vote, with 33 Democrats voting alongside every Republican and Indepedent Sen. Krysten Sinema.

The resolution would block the Revised Criminal Code Act (RCC), a law passed by the D.C. Council that lessens penalties for some violent crimes, such as carjackings and home burglaries. The reform was introduced as the district is experiencing a record-breaking crime wave.

That law was initially vetoed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, but the Council later overruled Bowser’s veto in a 12–1 vote.

Earlier this week, the D.C. Council member who introduced the revised criminal code said he plans to withdraw the measure amid the rising congressional backlash and after Biden said he wouldn’t veto the resolution if passed.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser attends March for Our Lives 2022 in Washington on June 11, 2022. (Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives)

On Feb. 9, the House voted 260 to 173 to approve a measure that would strike down the law. The bill won the support of 31 Democrats.

The district’s crime reform measure came as the Metropolitan Police Department reported a substantial uptick in violent crime. According to that data, homicides are up by 33 percent over the same time last year, sex abuse is up by 120 percent, and motor vehicle thefts are up by 108 percent.

‘A Danger and an Embarrassment’: McConnell

Republicans say the D.C. Council’s bill will only serve to exacerbate the crime situation.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), speaking against the bill in remarks on the Senate floor, highlighted recent criminal incidents in Washington.

“Carjackings and cartels have become a daily routine; homicides are racking up at a rate of four—four!—per week.”

McConnell also cited reports that assaults had become so commonplace on Washington public transportation that civilian volunteers have created their own patrols on Metro trains and platforms.

“We’re the greatest superpower in history,” McConnell said. “This is our capital city. But local politicians have let its streets become a danger and an embarrassment.”

McConnell noted that D.C. is not the only major American city facing a record-breaking crime surge: in cities from San Francisco to Minneapolis to Atlanta, vandalism, assault, burglary, grand theft auto, murder, and other violent crimes are on the rise.

The responsibility for this, according to McConnell, lies with the left’s long-lived campaign of anti-police rhetoric.

“This is what happens when Democrats at all levels decide we need fewer arrests, shorter sentences, and more generosity to criminals at the expense of less justice for victims and for families,” McConnell said.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W. Va.) said on the Senate floor that the effects of a loose criminal policy are not limited merely to the victims of such crimes. She cited studies showing that living in high-crime areas could lessen the value students receive at school and can have negative health factors, ranging from weight gain to elevated blood pressure.

Democratic Opposition

Democrats in both the House and Senate have argued that the Congressional effort to overrule the crime bill was akin to colonialism.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), for example, called the measures “profoundly undemocratic” during a speech criticizing the legislation on Feb. 9.

...

Read more here...