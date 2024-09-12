42 Attorneys General Demand Surgeon General Warnings On Social Media

In a move that's undoubtedly going to be used to justify more censorship, 42 state and U.S. territory attorneys general are urging Congress to mandate Surgeon General warnings on algorithm-driven social media platforms, aiming to combat the growing mental health crisis among America's youth. The group, representing 39 states, the District of Columbia, American Samoa, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, sent a letter on September 9 to House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY.), calling for swift federal action to address the harmful impact of social media on young people.

The push follows U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s call in June for such labels, which would serve as a reminder that social media has not been proven safe for youth. Murthy pointed out that warning labels on products like tobacco have successfully raised awareness and changed behavior, suggesting similar potential benefits for social media platforms.

“We, the attorneys general of the 42 undersigned states, write in support of the United States Surgeon General’s recent call,” the letter stated. "Young people are facing a mental health crisis, which is fueled in large part by social media." (and not vapid millennial parents who have no idea what they're doing)

The attorneys general cited research linking social media use to increased rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts among adolescents. They pointed to studies showing how these platforms disrupt sleep, foster body dissatisfaction, and promote self-harm, creating a compelling case for greater oversight.

While several states have already taken steps to address the issue—such as Tennessee’s Protecting Children from Social Media Act, which requires parental consent for minors to create social media accounts, and California’s law mandating platforms to assess and mitigate harms to children—the attorneys general argue that state-level efforts are not sufficient. They call for a unified federal approach to establish a consistent standard nationwide.

The letter highlights that 41 states and the District of Columbia have already filed lawsuits against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, for allegedly encouraging harmful levels of platform engagement among young users. Other states, including Arkansas, Indiana, and Iowa, have initiated legal actions against TikTok for violating consumer protection laws. Despite these efforts, the attorneys general emphasize that a broader federal mandate is essential for comprehensive protection.

While acknowledging that a Surgeon General warning label would not solve the problem, the attorneys general believe it would be a critical step in mitigating risks to youth. They argue that the labels would raise public awareness, encourage more research, and spur additional regulatory oversight of social media companies.

The letter also references recent legislative actions like the passage of the Kids Online Safety Act and the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act as evidence of Congress's willingness to tackle the issue.

The attorneys general who signed the letter represent a diverse array of states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Michigan, New York, Texas, and Virginia, among others. However, some states, such as Iowa and Nebraska, while cited as examples of states that have implemented policies to protect children from the harms of social media, were not signatories on the letter.

The coalition closed their plea by stressing the urgent need for federal action, reinforcing the bipartisan nature of their concern for the mental well-being of America's youth.